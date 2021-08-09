Canton, OH

Canton's top venues for live music and concerts

Paul Krasinic


Wendy Wei/Pexels

CANTON, OH — Looking for a good place for live music? There are numerous venues for live music located in Canton and its surrounding areas, regardless of your genre preferences. Today, we highlight the four best music venues you can find in the area.

  • Canton Palace Theatre
    Located in the heart of Downtown Canton, The Canton Palace Theatre has been hosting concerts since 1926. Not only do they show a wide range of films, but they also feature local talent and international superstars in their Live, Local series. There isn't a terrible seat in the house with 1,509 seats. On their website, they have a complete list of events taking place.
  • Dragonfly Winery
    During the summer, the Dragonfly Winery in Historic Canal Fulton invites local performers on their magnificent terrace along the Tuscarawas River. Bring your own chairs and blankets, and sit back and relax while enjoying a bottle of wine, flatbread pizza, and delectable desserts. Click here for the list of their available events.
  • Lions Lincoln Theatre
    The Lions Lincoln Theatre is a well-known landmark in the downtown district of Massillon. The 681-seat theatre, established in 1915, has staged movies, plays, community activities, and concerts with premium views for all. Check their website here to find out about the upcoming events.
  • Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
    Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium not only hosts the Concert for Legends and the Highway 77 Music Festival in September, but it also hosts Thirsty Thursdays on the Sky Terrace overlooking the stadium, which features live music, local beers and wines, as well as bar snacks. Check the website for information on their upcoming events.

