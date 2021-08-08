The Lorain County Chamber of Commerce will hold the 2021 New Teachers Luncheon

Christina Morillo/Pexels

Elyria, OH - The Lorain County Chamber of Commerce invites Chamber members and new teachers in Lorain County to attend the New Teachers luncheon on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, from 11:30 until 1:30 PM.

The luncheon will provide an opportunity for the business community to meet new teachers and voice their support for a trained, globally competitive, and highly productive workforce in Lorain County. The County Chamber will host the event for all new teachers and school superintendents.

The County Chamber welcomes anyone to sponsor this event with a $250 sponsorship commitment. Aside from giving two complimentary tickets, the County Chamber will display the sponsors' names during the event. Sponsors can increase the exposure for their businesses while supporting the new teachers and education in Lorain County.

The County Chamber will hold the New Teachers luncheon at Lorain County Community College Spitzer Conference Center. The attendees can register to join the vent through the website link here.

The registration fee is $25 per person. Sponsors can contact Tammy Cascio to join or have additional questions regarding the event at 440-328-2553 or e-mail her at tcascio@loraincountychamber.com.

The County Chamber shares the sponsors that have joined the New Teachers luncheon event. Nordson Corporation, Achieve Credit Union, Horizon Education Centers, Lorain County Community College, Leadership Lorain County, The Stocker Foundation, Guardian Title, Kinetic Business by Windstream, and Lorain County Community College are some of the sponsors.

The New Teachers luncheon is an annual event to welcome new teachers and introduce their roles in the community's future. New teachers will receive goody bags filled with items from sponsors to introduce them to local businesses around the area.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.