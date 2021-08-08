Get to know about Inkarceration Fest performer: New Years Day

Mansfield, OH — On Friday, September 10, 2021, New Years Day, a Gothic Rock Band from Anaheim, California is scheduled to play at the 2021 Inkarceration Festival at The renowned Ohio State Reformatory. This is a Music along with Tatoo festival and it will be going on from September 10 until 12.

Formed in 2005, this band has written four studio albums. The most recent was their 2019 release, "Unbreakable." Singles from their recent album such as "Come For Me" and "Shut Up" have reached 1.3 million as well as 2.1 million views on youtube respectively and reflect a youthful band in its creative heyday. Check "Unbreakable" by clicking here:

Ashley Costello, the vocalist of the band said “It’s a little ugly, it’s a little pretty. On Unbreakable, the music is finally reflecting that.” In the years leading up to Unbreakable, the members of New Years Day had some difficult days, but they eventually emerged as powerful as the title track promises. After that, Costello concluded, “We’ve got this s***. We’re tight. We’ve lifted ourselves out of the dirt.”

Online Hard Rock and Heavy Metal media Loudwire named "Unbreakable" as one of the “Top 50 Best Rock Album in 2019.” The list can be checked by clicking here.

The current band members consist of Ashley Costello (Lead Vocal), Nikki Misery (Guitar), and Austin Ingerman (Guitar), along with Longineu W. Parsons III (Drums) as the band's touring member.

Unfortunately, the ticket for Inkcarceration Fest 2021 has sold out. For more info, contact CONTACT@INKCARCERATION.COM. Ohio State Reformatory is located at 100 Reformatory Rd, Mansfield, OH 44905.

