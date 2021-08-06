Akron, OH

Akron-Summit County Public Library to host Author Talk with Kristoffer Carter

Paul Krasinic

AKRON, OH — The Akron-Summit County Public Library is hosting an author reading and book signing with the author of “Permission to Glow”, Kristoffer Carter. This event will be moderated by Ace Epps, the Director of Inclusive Entrepreneurship at Bounce Innovation Hub.

Kristoffer Carter, an executive coach and meditation expert, wrote “Permission to Glow: A Spiritual Guide to Epic Leadership” with the hope of creating more awareness of the universal forces that often hold us back from reaching our goals, and to give us the “permission to glow,” or, as quoted from the book, “...to transcend the crazy train of overwhelm and disruption, by using everything life offers as fuel to glow.”

Through his book, Kristoffer shows how we’ve all become too focused on getting the job done on our own and overlooking the opportunity and ease of getting the job done together. With lots of pop culture references and humor, the book surely won’t disappoint. Taking the basics of yoga’s ancient science of union with spirit, “Permission to Glow” offers in-depth learning to form your own path from panic, to peace, and ultimately, to power.

Kristoffer Carter is not only an author but also the founder of This Epic Life, a website dedicated to conscious leadership. The website has created a daily practice of meditation for thousands of people. Carter is also the creator of The 4 PermissionsTM framework, which provides his guiding and coaching of executive leaders at Edward Jones, eXp Realty, AT&T, and many more.

The list doesn’t stop there—Carter is also a professional songwriter, an international retreat leader, and a TedX speaker. He lives in Akron, Ohio. If you’re interested to know more about Carter and what he does, you can visit his website at https://www.thisepiclife.com.

The Author Talk: Kristoffer Carter – Permission to Glow event at Akron-Summit County Public Library is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, October 5, starting from 6.30 p.m. until 8 p.m. The event will take place in the main library auditorium. This event is free for all to attend, with registration (https://services.akronlibrary.org/event/5470944) encouraged but not required.

