Get to know about Inkcaceration's performer, Ice Nine Kills

Mansfield, OH - Metalcore band from Boston Massachusetts, Ice Nine Kills is scheduled to play at Inkcarceration Festival at Mansfield on Friday, September 10. This is a 3-day festival held at the renowned Ohio State Reformatory from September 10 until 12. Enjoy the 3 days of Music, tattoo, prison tour, food, camp, and more (for camping, each attendant needs to bring their own tent).

Formed in 2000, Ice Nine Kills (also known as INK or I9K) took inspiration from horror movies and literature such as Nightmare on Elm Street, Stephen King's It, Carrie, and American Psycho. Ice Nine Kills combines the most captivating elements of metal, punk, and hard rock with melody, cinematic obsession, and literary fascination to create a unique sound and spectacle.

Online Hard Rock and Heavy Metal media Loudwire name them as “one of the most unique acts in metal right now,” a statement backed by the band’s Billboard Hard Rock Albums chart-topping slab The Silver Scream. This album produced anthems for the disaffected and subculture obsessives such as "The American Nightmare," and broke them into Active Rock radio with 13 tracks of devilishly clever odes to classic horror.

With a similar synergy of music, lifestyle, and cult following devotion, this band draws favorable parallels to rock icons like Slipknot, Rob Zombie, and Marilyn Manson after a decade of studio mastery and live theatricality.

On October 15, Ice Nine Kills is scheduled to release a new album, a sequel to 2018's The Silver Scream named "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood". The first single from that album features Papa Roach frontman, Jacoby Shaddix. Check the video by scrolling down this article.

The current lineup of this band is Spencer Charnas (Vocals), Ricky Armellino (Rhythm Guitar),

Dan Sugarman (Lead Guitar), Patrick Galante (Drum), and Joe Occhiuti (Bass).

Unfortunately, the ticket for Incarceration has sold out. For more information, contact contact@inkcarceration.com. To know more about the band, and their tour dates, click here.

