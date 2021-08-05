You can donate to the Flourish online fundraising event on August 26

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH - Flourish's online fundraising event with Cuyahoga County Public Library culinary literacy ambassador Chef Rocco Whalen of Fahrenheit was a hit last year. After a successful first year, the event will be held again in August 2021.

Chef Rocco returns this year with Chef Matt Mytro of Flour. Matt Mytro is a chef and co-owner of the Cleveland restaurant Flour. With two growing siblings, he was in charge of planning and preparing the majority of their meals.

It was then that Mytro's affection for food bloomed, prompting his choice to give himself a chance at a culinary and home financial matters course at his secondary school. Chef Mytro cooperates with Chef Paul Minnillo a long time later to introduce authentic Italian food to Clevelanders.

Participating in this event is straightforward, and no one needs to spend years in culinary school to prepare like Chef Whalen or Chef Mytro.

You can participate in this event by completing these simple steps:

Step 1: Purchase your event ticket and either a Flourish Food Kit or a Flourish Party Kit.

Step 2: Pick up your kit in our Fairview Park or Beachwood branches on Wednesday, August 25, or Thursday, August 26.

Step 3: Tune in on Thursday, August 26 at 6:30 PM for a live culinary demonstration with Chefs Whalen and Mytro, as well as a live auction (we'll provide you the link).

The Event Chairs for this year's event are; Susan Donlan, Lisa Mayers, & Lisa Priemer.

You can reach Bridget Hawes at bhawes@cuyahogalibrary.org with any questions about the program.

