Cleveland, OH - Cleveland is tied in with making new developments. Joining the people’s enthusiasm for giving green spaces and outdoor encounters, these bridges are built:

Red Line Greenway

The Red Line Greenway, a 2.1-mile cleared way that interfaces the Detroit Shoreway and Ohio City neighborhoods to The Flats. Using a neglected service roadrunning close-by and between two stops on RTA's Red Line, this new bicycle and climb trail gives access to shopping, eateries and parks.

Wendy Park Bridge

The Bridge gives direct access to the Whiskey Island greenspace through the west bank of the Flats. This is the last piece of the "Re-Connecting Cleveland" project sports, which is striking with steel columns on either end decorated with cut pictures of birds and clovers, just as "Wendy's Way" – a tribute for the late girl of Wendy Park originator Dan T. Moore and Marge Moore.

Towpath Trail

This trail is expected not exclusively to give a lavish walker and bike way for Northeast Ohioans, the 101-mile Towpath follows the course of the 1832 Ohio and Erie Canal among Cleveland and New Philadelphia, Ohio. The City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, Cleveland Metroparks and Canalway Partners have worked through various ecological issues to carry this exceptional outside experience to Clevelanders, having finished Stages 2 and 3 of the praised trail, which associates Steelyard Commons in the valley up around and through Tremont. Stage 4 of the Towpath Trail, extending from Tremont to the future Canal Basin Park in The Flats, is set to be finished later in 2021.

These new bridges bring-out more color to the community, by providing options on green spaces.

