Race Event "Jog With a Frog" By Project Hope for the homeless

Cleveland, OH- “Jog With a Frog” is not what you expect, it is not a jog with a real green and slimy frog but instead with the AQUA DOC’s mascot, the green frog. The race event is being held by Project Hope for the homeless and presented by AQUA DOC Lake and Pond Management.

AQUA DOC is a family-owned lake and pond management firm committed to maintaining the beauty of lakes and ponds. The organization has been in operation for over 35 years and employs biologists, qualified aquatic professionals, and fountain and aeration technology experts. Staff members from the Aqua DOC host and deliver pond clinics all around Ohio. With their representation mascot completing this event.

Project Hope for people experiencing homelessness is the only emergency homeless shelter in Lake County. This race is being held to bring to light the issues of homeless people and make support for Project Hope for the Homeless.

For a spice on their event, they offer shirts as the merchandise of this race. The shirts are accessible to the initial 100 individuals who register by August 9, 2021. For the 5K race: The best 3 male finishers and top 3 female finishers will be granted. Grants will likewise be given to the top finishers in these age gatherings: 14 and more youthful, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70+ The 1 Mile Walk is untimed and no honors will be given.

For those of you who are interested, the registration opens at 7 a.m. and the race starts at 8 a.m. and will have to gather at the Kiwanis Park in Painesville as the start of the race. Project Hope for the homeless doesn't ensure that the race will continue as arranged. On the off chance that the wellbeing of the organization considers the race dangerous due to expanded spread of the Coronavirus, it might drive the event to proceed as a virtual occasion.

For the registration and questions would be possible to contact this web https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/Painesville/JogwithaFrog5K

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.