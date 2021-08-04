FirstEnergy now a member of Electric Highway Coalition

Chuttersnap/Unsplash

AKRON, OH — Akron-headquartered FirstEnergy Corp. has joined the Electric Highway Coalition, a group of electric companies with the shared vision and mission to enable long-distance electric vehicle travel using a network of stations for EV fast-charging stations that connect major highway systems.

The Electric Highway Coalition was formed in March 2021, and it includes many of the country’s leading utilities in the District of Columbia and 29 other states. At present, it serves over 60 million customers.

Members of the Electric Highway Coalition include American Electric Power, Consolidated Edison, AVANGRID, DTE Energy, Duke Energy, Dominion Energy, Entergy Corporation, Eversource Energy, ITC Holdings Corp., Exelon, FirstEnergy, National Grid, Southern Company, and the Tennessee Valley Authority.

The members are committed to developing EV charging solutions in their territories of service. They work together to ensure effective and efficient fast-charging deployment plans that allow EVs to travel long distances, complementing fast-charging sites, and avoid duplication among coalition utilities.

It is estimated by the Edison Electric Institute that approximately 18 million EVs will be filling up U.S. roads by 2030. Many drivers favor the benefits of driving an EV, yet some are still concerned about the availability of charging stations for long road trips. The members of the Electric Highway Coalition work together to tackle this anxiety, demonstrating EVs as a smart choice for driving in or out of town, near or far.

Meghan Beringer, FirstEnergy's director of Emerging Technologies Strategy, stated that FirstEnergy is looking forward to working together with the other members of the EHC, as well as to support a network of stations that provides easy fast-charging options for electric vehicles. Beringer said, "Joining the EHC will help expand our ability to provide customers with opportunities to utilize electric vehicles in their everyday lives."

