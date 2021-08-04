MetroHealth System welcomes initial class of diverse surgery residents

Jafar Ahmed/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH — Six months after the new surgery residency program was announced, MetroHealth has now welcomed its first group of 15 residents in the program.

The rigorous work and dedication put into the recruitment process resulted in a group of residents that is diverse and eager, each with a background of determination and selected to sharpen their skills.

MetroHealth began designing the new surgery residency program last summer with the purpose of replacing a long-standing surgical residency partnership that is nearing its end. The System’s leaders returned to the roots of the hospital, running an independent residency program which exhibits its public health mission and assets. This was built on the strong foundation of the highly regarded Department of Surgery and its partnership with Case Western Reserve University’s School of Medicine.

This year, the staff and faculty are put in a unique position since the program was launched not long after the “Match Process”, which matches candidates with residency programs at the same time to fill in training positions for first and second-year postgraduates.

This means that the faculty and staff can make offers directly to residents, setting the tone to be followed by the initial class and the cohorts. This was done in order to create an environment suitable for people who are interested in leadership and education with the desire to help in shaping the program.

Further, although this field is typically dominated by men, half of the residents in this pool are comprised of women, and 75% of them are people of color. This gives MetroHealth the position to train and build the next generation of surgeon clinicians, leaders, and educators while upholding equality.

“The importance of a more diverse surgical workforce is being increasingly recognized and is one factor in attempts at reducing disparities in health care outcomes. Our new residency is another way that MetroHealth is working to improve care for our community. We are excited to have this opportunity to contribute to this effort,” said Christopher P. Brandt, MD, Richard B. Fratianne Professor of Surgery at Case Western Reserve University, Chair of the Department of Surgery and Director, Surgery Service Line at The MetroHealth System.

