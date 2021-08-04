University Hospitals offers COVID Recovery Clinic

CDC/Unsplash

BEACHWOOD, OH — The University Hospitals offers its COVID Recovery Clinic for those who have contracted the COVID-19 virus and continue to experience persistent symptoms, commonly referred to as COVID Long-Haul Syndrome. The clinic is committed to providing evaluation, diagnosis, and multidisciplinary treatment for patients with this problem.

A common issue for patients with COVID Long-Haul Syndrome is that when they look fr medical help, their symptoms are overlooked as not being COVID-related. That results in the patients not receiving the care they need.

UH COVID Recovery Clinic gives the solution for this by offering patients access to a network of medical specialists who are trained and experienced in recognizing the syndrome/ They will perform the appropriate diagnostic tests and develop a personalized treatment plan to match every aspect of the patient’s physical and behavioral aspects.

Some of the symptoms of COVID Long-Haul Syndrome are as follow:

- Shortness of breath, coughing and fever

- Brain fog

- Fatigue and exhaustion

- Behavioral health issues like depression and anxiety

- Atypical chest pain and palpitations

- Generalized pain and muscle aches

- Difficulties with cognition and memory

- Insomnia and other sleep problems

- Persistent loss of smell and taste

- Joint pain and impaired mobility

- Skin rashes

- Headache

- Diarrhea

This wide range of symptoms shows that the COVID Long-Haul Syndrome affects many different organs in the body. That is why a multidisciplinary approach is necessary to treat patients with this syndrome.

The UH COVID Recovery Clinic is located at UH Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood, Ohio. The Clinic offers in-person and virtual care based on the specific needs and symptoms of the patient. The Clinic aims to identify the best way to manage the symptoms experienced by the patient and coordinate the necessary multidisciplinary care to restore the patient’s health. The treatment plan will be personalized to fit the patient wholly as a person.

