Cuyahoga Community College announces Advisory Committee and Community Champion award recipients

CLEVELAND, OH — 2 advisory committees, 3 local organizations, and 2 individuals have been honored with Cuyahoga Community College’s 2021 Advisory Committee and Community Champion for being remarkable examples of community service.

The 2 advisory committees were awarded for their service throughout the past year. Each of the committees has members from a variety of professions from all over Northeast Ohio, and they have used their skills and expertise to aid the College in achieving its mission. These include:

The Business Advisory Committee, which is led by Robin Williams, Business Administration program manager, and Pam Grant, associate dean of Business and Applied Technology; and The IT Center of Excellence Advisory Committee, which is led by Debra Dorow, program manager of Tri-C’s IT Center of Excellence, and Charles Dull, associate dean of IT.

Furthermore, the recipients of Tri-C’s 2021 Community Champion awards include 3 local organizations and 2 individuals that have served as remarkable examples of community service throughout the past year.

For the category of “Corporate Community Champion, Under 50 Employees”, the honoree was Northern Ohio Recovery Association (NORA) and Anita Bradley, its president and CEO. NORA has been providing a great portion of northern Ohio with culturally relevant services for chemical dependency, This includes Cleveland, Akron, and Sandusky.

For the category of “Corporate Community Champion, Business Over 50 Employees”, the honorees were Care Alliance as well as its president and CEO, Claude L. Jone; and Westfield Foundation along with its community investment leader, Gretchen Long.

The individuals honored with this award were Johnie Reed, an assistant professor of Business Administration at Tri-C, and Adam Smith, a 2021 Tri-C graduate.

In 2020, Reed was awarded Tri-C’s Diversity and Inclusion Award. Additionally, Reed is also a board member of the Twinsburg Public Library Foundation and the Neighborhood Leadership Institute.

Smith is the co-founder of the think tank Complex Questions and the Cleveland Orchard Project. In Tri-C, he was active in the Phi Theta Kappa, the Cleveland Humanities Collaborative, and the Jack, Joseph, and Morton Mandel Scholars Academy.

