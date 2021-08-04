Parma City School District encourages students to follow health protocols and healthy habits for the new school year

PARMA HEIGHTS, OH – In response to the spread and development of the Delta variant, Parma City School District announced an update regarding COVID-19 health protocols plans on their official website as a new school year is approaching. The announcement was posted to notify the school residents about PCSD’s plans for masks-wearing at school properties.

PCSD stated a scheduled conference call by the Cuyahoga County Board for all school districts on August 6. While waiting for further guidelines from the upcoming conference call, Parma City School District residents must continue to follow existing health protocols. For now, PCSD is planning to implement protocols regarding masks-wearing.

By following recent guidelines, restrictions, and mandates issued by the government and health professionals, PCSD plans to make masks mandatory on the school buses. This is based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regulation regarding health protocol in public transportations. As for activities at school, PCSD advises all school residents to wear masks even though it’s not as strictly advised as it is on the school bus.

PCSD encourages the school residents to always practice safe and healthy habits outside school properties, including staying clear from the crowd, especially sick people, staying home and getting medical help when feeling unwell, and providing room to separate a sick family member in their house.

Residents are also recommended to not touching their eyes, nose, and mouth without washing their hands first with soap and water for twenty seconds. If there’s no water nearby, they are advised to use hand sanitizers containing 60 percent alcohol. In addition, covering themselves with tissues while sneezing and cleaning surfaces and objects that are frequently touched will also help prevent the virus spread.

