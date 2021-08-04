The City of Painesville holds 2021 Clean Up Logo Contest for Fall Community Clean Up Day

PAINESVILLE, OH – The City of Painesville is holding the 2021 Clean Up Logo Contest for its Fall Community Clean Up Day that will be held on Saturday, October 9. The contest is open to all kids, ages 8 to 12, who reside within the Painesville area.

The winning logo will be printed for the event’s t-shirts and be used as 2021 Fall Community Clean Up Day’s official logo. The logo design should reflect Painesville Community Clean Up Day, be printed or drawn on a paper the size of 8.5 x 11”. Participants are free to use colors for the design, but the winning logo will be printed in black.

Participants can send their artwork through mail to the City Manager's Office, Painesville City Hall, 7 Richmond Street, Painesville, Ohio 44077. They can also drop it off at the Painesville City Hall or Painesville Recreation Office. Do not forget to include the artist’s name, address, age, and contact information.

Every design submitted will become the property of Painesville City, hence the city has the right to use, print, and spread the design for the event’s t-shirts, promotion, and marketing. The city will be accepting artwork until Friday, August 27 at 5 p.m.

Fall Community Clean Up Day is an annual event for the community of Painesville to do environmental cleaning such as litter, weeds on the sidewalk, parks, and other public facilities or cleaning their own houses. Residents can volunteer as a group or individual to clean public areas on October 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with trash bags, gloves, pickers, as well as t-shirts provided by the city.

The city will prepare extra dumpsters in the neighborhood to facilitate those who clean up their own house or yard. Even so, trash pickup will be conducted on a normal schedule.

To participate in a group of eight people or more, please contact Derek Feuerstein at 440-392-5800 or dfeuerstein@painesville.com. They will be assigned to specific areas or projects that require more manpower. For more questions regarding the event, visit this page at https://www.painesville.com/cleanup or call Helen Petersburg at 440-392-5801.

