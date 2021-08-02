Youngstown State's men's basketball hires new assistant coach

Markus Spiske/Unsplash

YOUNGSTOWN, OH — Jerrod Calhoun, the coach of Youngstown State University men’s basketball team, has announced the hiring of a new assistant coach, Ben Asher.

In the last 5 seasons, Asher has spent his time serving at Rutgers University, with his most recent position as the director of basketball operations and recruiting for 2 years. Additionally, Asher also spent 3 seasons serving as special assistant to head coach with the Rutgers’ Scarlet Knights.

Calhoun said that Asher will be a wonderful addition to the team’s staff, further noting that Asher has a relentless motor and skill to connect with players. "We were together in 2010 as part of the Final Four team at West Virginia, and I'm thrilled to be back working together," said Calhoun.

Asher thanked Ron Strollo and Jerrod Calhoun for having given him such a wonderful opportunity to join Youngstown State’s men’s basketball staff. He noted that Calhoun is one of the most remarkable minds in the field, with a number of victories at every level. Asher expressed his excitement to be able to learn from Calhoun on a daily basis as they work together to bring the Penguins to success.

When Asher was still a part of the Scarlet Knights’ staff, the program achieved new heights and even qualified for the NCAA tournament for the very first time in 30 years. Among his many responsibilities were to serve as a liaison to the athletic department in general, including areas of marketing, creative, communications, RVision, business operations, as well as facilities management.

He played an important role in social media outreach and recruiting initiatives for the program. In 2018, the Scarlet Knights welcomed a four-recruit signing class which included numerous four-star players at Rutgers for the first time since 2008.

Before coming to Rutgers, Asher served a season as Director of Operations at Siena College under the supervision of Jimmy Patsos. The Saints of Siena College posted a 21-13 overall record and also competed in the postseason tournament of CBI. Asher was an important part of the team’s daily activities, including recruiting, team camps, facility use, meals, practices, and travel.

"I can't wait to get started and work every single day to ensure we continue to build a program that makes all of our alumni, fans and community proud," Asher said.

