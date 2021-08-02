MetroHealth Rehabilitation Institute ranked first in Ohio and 24th in the country by U.S. News and World Report

Arseny Togulev/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH — The MetroHealth Rehabilitation Institute has been ranked number 24 in the country and number 1 in Ohio by U.S. News and World Report. The rank regards the care for patients that are recovering from complex conditions such as traumatic brain injury, stroke, critical burns, and traumatic spinal cord injury. U.S. News conducted the ranking by evaluating rehabilitation care provided at 1,083 hospitals, giving the ranks to those achieving the highest scores from 1-50.

A major contributor to the high score achieved by MetroHealth was the high medical complexity of MetroHealth’s patients. Additionally, MetroHealth received an “excellent” score in two other categories, which are advanced technologies and patient services. This includes employment services, case management, health research, as well as pain management.

The President and CEO of The MetroHealth System said that MetroHealth’s decades of experience in providing treatment for the most serious of illnesses and injuries have been a major factor in making it a top rehabilitation center. MetroHealth is honored to receive recognition from U.S. News & World Report, thanks to the tireless work of its skillful and compassionate team.

The MetroHealth Rehabilitation Institute was founded in 1953. At that time, it was one of the only six hospitals in the U.S. dedicated to rehabilitation. Now, it is one of only 14 Spinal Cord Injury Model System Centers in the U.S. that are federally designed. They also serve as Northern Ohio’s only rehabilitation institution with special units for brain injury, spinal cord injury, and stroke. In 2020, MetroHealth was designated as one of the best rehabilitation institutes in the United States by Newsweek.

John Chae, MD, Medical Director, Rehabilitation Institute, VP of Research and Professor and Chair of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R) said that it is a privilege to be able to see how the Rehabilitation Institute works every day to conduct life-changing service. “Our diverse rehabilitation team of therapists, nurses, vocational counselors, social workers, psychologists, physicians and scientists are dedicated to helping patients where they are in their recovery journey and setting the bar high to achieve what’s possible,” he said.

