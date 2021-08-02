Kinzel Family shows support for Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center

Conscious Design/Unsplash

SANDUSKY, OH — Judith and Richard Kinzel were recognized at a dedication ceremony for their support for the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center in Sandusky, Ohio. The cancer treatment facility has since been named the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center, Judith and Richard Kinzel Campus.

The contribution from the Kinzel family will help in enhancing the patient experience by developing a new outdoor space as well as adding patient and family support services such as art therapy and transportation to appointments.

Richard Kinzel is the former president and CEO of Cedar Fair as well as the former CEO of Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, owning and operating Cedar Point. Living in Sandusky, he and his wife Judith have provided support for many local organizations.

“We wanted to be able to help people in our area feel comfortable while they are getting treatment close to home,” said Mr. Kinzel. “It’s nice to know that there are facilities you can go to where you’re treated with the utmost care and compassion. The staff at Cleveland Clinic makes patients feel like they are family.”

Mrs. Kinzel also added that, to their knowledge, the Cleveland Clinic is beloved by people, and it is important for the Kinzel family that the people in their community can get the best cancer treatment.

At the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center in Sandusky, many health care services are offered, including chemotherapy, access to clinical trials, genetic counseling, radiation therapy, and many more. Patients are provided with the most up-to-date cancer care and expertise from Cleveland Clinic’s cancer providers. The Clinic has also been consistently ranked among the top cancer programs in the United States by U.S. News & World Report.

Brian Murphy, M.D., medical oncologist and director of Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center in Sandusky said, “We are grateful to the Kinzel family for their generosity and support of Cleveland Clinic cancer patients.”

He further noted that it is the clinic’s top priority to provide local access to exceptional patient experience and high-quality cancer treatment. The gift from the Kinzel family will be used to support the clinic’s ability to serve patients from the Sandusky area as well as its neighboring communities.

