Online learning program by Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to achieve one million users

CLEVELAND, OH – On July 26, an online learning platform by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Rock Hall Edu powered by PNC, has announced its goal of one million students as participants in the platform. The platform is intended to help the learning process through rock & roll as a medium and increase student’s engagement toward any subject.

The vice president of education and visitor engagement for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Jason Hanley, said that rock & roll is not exclusive only for those who experience their on-site activities. “By creating a free digital platform, we’re able to help inspire students no matter where they reside. We’re thrilled to see the success of the site and have validation that parents and teachers are finding value in these unique resources for their own classrooms. Reaching a million students is a major accomplishment, but we’re just getting started,” he explained.

PNC Foundation supported the platform. They have supported Rock Hall’s program “Toddler Rock” since 2009 while contributing to causes that focus on childhood education, and community and economic development. Now, they continue to support Rock Hall in using rock & roll in the learning process for everyone, aligned with the causes they support.

“The power of music, education and collaboration cannot be underestimated as tools to build a stronger economic future for our children,” Pat Pastore, PNC regional president of Cleveland, stated.

Rock Hall EDU is also supported by the AEP Foundation in its initial launch and additional grant at the beginning of the pandemic. The fund is used to provide a free digital education directory for the users. AEP Foundation is focusing on numerous life improvement causes, one of them being early childhood to higher education supports.

Janelle Coleman, the president of AEP Foundation and VP of Corporate Philanthropy and Community Engagement, believes that education is the foundation for a brighter future by unlocking the youth’s creative thinking and curiosity, leading to innovations.

The directories offered by Rock Hall EDU include “It’s Been Said All Along” Collection, Superbowl Halftime Show Collection, Class of 2021 Inductees Playlist, Pride Collection, and more that can be accessed here. All the resources have met the national and state learning standards. The users are also encouraged to send requests and feedback to edusupport@rockhall.org for improvement.

Rock Hall EDU uses digital technology to make the museum’s programs more accessible. It will continue to enhance its digital programs in the future. Even so, the museum intends to reopen its onsite programs by fall 2021.

