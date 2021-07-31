Cleveland Clinic earns first place in Cardiology and Heart Surgery ranking

CLEVELAND, OH – Cleveland Clinic has earned the first ranking in Cardiology & Heart Surgery and top 5 overall in U.S. News & World Report's 2021-2022 Best Hospitals rankings.

Cleveland Clinic was at the forefront of cutting-edge medicine when its founder opened a multi-specialty group in 1921. In its first century, Cleveland Clinic has open facilities worldwide, introduced many medical firsts, and ranks among the top hospitals in the country. Cleveland Clinic's mission and vision are remained until now, caring for life, researching for health, and educating those who serve. Cleveland Clinic has earned No. 1 ranking in Cardiology & Heart Surgery for 27 consecutive years.

Lars Svensson, M.D., Ph.D., chairman of Cleveland Clinic's Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute, said, “We are honored to be recognized for the 26th year in a row as the best hospital in the country for heart care.”

The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings are designed to assist doctors and their patients. They are giving them information and helping them with the critical decisions to receive the best care for standard, elective procedures, or life-threatening conditions.

Cleveland Clinic's Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute is one of the largest cardiovascular practices in the U.S. The caregivers in the institute consist of experts in their field.

According to the U.S. News & World Report, The scorecard for the procedures and conditions related to Cardiology & Heart Surgery in Cleveland Clinic is high performing (5/5). The scorecard is based on multiple data categories, including patient outcomes, volume, advanced heart program, and more.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.