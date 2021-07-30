City of Akron to host National Night Out Against Crime in August

Antenna/Unsplash

AKRON, OH — Mayor Dan Horrigan and the City of Akron will host the 38th annual National Night Out on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, a unique event that honors the importance of community participation in Akron. The event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Association of Town Watch sponsors National Night Out (NNO), an annual community-building initiative that fosters police-community cooperation and neighborhood togetherness. National Night Out aims to increase involvement in local crime prevention and deterrence programs in order to make neighborhoods safer and better places to live.

"National Night Out provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances," said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan. "Increasing trust between our residents and our officers has become as important as ever in a year where Akron, like many other cities across the nation, has seen an uptick in violence. It's no secret that we face significant challenges related to violent crime and strained community trust, and events like this can help increase transparency and allow for a dialogue between residents and officers."

The first NNO event was held in East Akron in 1984, and the program has since grown significant roots in Akron. This year's schedule will be smaller than prior years, with events taking place at four different locations throughout the city. The NNO program is generally planned months in advance, but it was postponed this year to ensure the health and safety of participants. The majority of the events will take place outside.

The events will take place in the following locations:

Firestone Park Community Center

Organized by Councilman Donnie Kammer

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Contact: ward7@akronohio.gov

Joy Park Community Center

Organized by: Mike Dowdell

Time: 4 to 8 p.m.

Contact: 330-375-2805 or MDowdell@akronohio.gov

Summit Lake Community Center:

Organized by: Todd Clarke

Time: 4 to 7 p.m.

Contact number: 330-375-2826 or TClark@akronohio.gov

Ed Davis Community Center:

Organized by: Robert Dowdell

Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

Contact: 330-375-2832 or RDowdell@akronohio.gov

Citizens, civic/religious groups, law enforcement agencies, companies, neighborhood organizations, and municipal government are all involved in the National Night Out campaign. NNO is anticipated to bring together more than 38 million individuals in over 16,000 communities across all 50 states and beyond.

