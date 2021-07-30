COhatch open its new location in the former Bounce nightclub

CLEVELAND, OH - COhatch Co-working Space opened its new location in the former Bounce nightclub at 2814 Detroit Ave in Ohio City's Hingetown District on June 24, 2021.

COhatch, the Columbus, Ohio-based company, was founded in 2016. COhatch was created through a collaboration of a group of friends who wanted to live out their ideal lives while improving the community. COhatch brings a new approach to shared work, social and family space. COhatch offers members the services, activities, and amenities that enable them to live a fully integrated life that balances work, family, and well-being.

COhatch is opening its new place in the former Bounce nightclub in Hingetown because its convenient and located near apartment complexes including Church + state, Mariner's Watch, The quarter, and Clinton West Luxury Apartments. The facility is also within walking distance to the West Side Market, Edgewater Beach, and the historic homes in Ohio City.

Tom McNair, executive director of Ohio City Incorporated, said, "Ohio City is a growing neighborhood with over 800 new units of housing and $300 million of investment taking place along Detroit Avenue alone. The addition of COhatch will only add to the sense of vibrancy in the neighborhood."

The Cleveland COhatch Co-working Space size is 15,000, sq ft that includes 38 private offices, 5 meeting rooms, a podcast room, and event space as an addition to its co-working seats. The Lookout event space will be available for community use after hours and on weekends. North High Brewing, COhatch's food, and beverage will occupy 5,000 sq ft of the space with outdoor seating options.

