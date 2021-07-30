Westshore student named Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar

CLEVELAND, OH — Benjamin Mitchell, a student from the Westshore Campus of Cuyahoga Community College, has been selected as a 2021 Promise Scholar of Coca-Cola Leaders. The honor is also supplemented by a $1,000 scholarship to help defray educational expenses for new members of Phi Theta Kappa.

Mitchell was one of 207 scholars selected to receive the honor out of 900 applicants from Phi Theta Kappa, an international honor society for students at associate degree-granting institutions. The award is selected based on a student’s academic achievement, community services and leadership.

Mitchell is currently pursuing business management at Tri-C, working towards an Associate of Arts Degree. He is expected to graduate in the spring of 2022. He graduated from Westside Christian Academy in West Lake in 2020. He plans to study at Cleveland State University and major in business after graduating from Tri-C.

President of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation Jane Hale Hopkins said, “We are proud to partner with Phi Theta Kappa and make it possible for deserving students to achieve their educational goals.”

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation provides scholarships to aid college completion and allowing students to develop their leadership skills and become future leaders in their communities. It has provided over 6,450 scholars with more than $75 million in educational support.

The foundation aims to provide lifelong enrichment opportunities in support of “exceptional peoples’ thirst for knowledge and their desire to make a difference in the world”.

The scholarship program provided by Coca-Cola is awarded to senior students in high schools and two-year colleges.

