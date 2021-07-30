Cleveland Institute of Music chooses six new fellows for Musical Pathway Fellowship Program

Stefany Andrade/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH — The Cleveland Institute of Music has chosen six new fellows to join the 2021 Musical Pathway Fellowship Program.

All fellows will have the opportunity to earn scholarships for full program tuition, thanks to continuing grants from the Paul M. Angell Family Foundation, Cleveland Foundation, The George Gund Foundation, and KeyBank Foundation.

The six new fellows joining the program are violinist Princess Abena Anno-Firempong of Shaker Heights, violinist Zamani Munashe of Cleveland, trombonist William Davidson of Akron, singer Laurien Palmer of Westlake, clarinetist Dylan Eshbaugh of Strongsville, and cellist Indya Reed of Bedford.

“These students were chosen because of their talent, skill and incredible potential,” said CIM’s Dean of Musician and Community Advancement Jerrod Price, whose portfolio includes the Preparatory Division and its pre-college programs, “and we can’t wait to see how it develops. Our vision for the Musical Pathway Program is to identify talent at a young age and chart a path that nurtures hopes and dreams, guides and supports families on this journey, and fosters an environment of success that inspires students to build a strong musical foundation.”

All fellows will take weekly private lessons with CIM faculty, study piano, music theory, and eurhythmics, and take part in ensembles, master classes, and workshops. In addition, they will meet with conservatory student mentors and program staff on a regular basis to set their goals and have prepared for college applications and auditions.

With this program, CIM prepares exceptional performers who totally represent a range of racial diversity that has long been missing from classical music. MPF also addresses a crucial issue affecting classical music such that is the scarcity of performers who accurately reflect the racial diversity of the communities served by classical institutions.

MPF supports and mentors Cleveland-area Black and Latinx students who want to pursue a career in classical music. Every year in the spring, auditions are held for students entering grades 5 through 10.

CIM’s Manager of Pre-College and Pathway Programs, Johnnia Stigall, remarked, “The Musical Pathway Fellowship is an unprecedented national model that integrates pre-college preparation with the conservatory. Our collegiate students provide valuable support and mentorship that helps fellows imagine themselves taking the next step in their own journeys, and being able to tap the deep musical and pedagogical experience of CIM’s faculty is an important asset.”

