Cuyahoga County offers aid for middle to low-income families who are impacted by COVID-19

Cuyahoga County, OH - COVID-19 has affected middle-to low-income households, which may be eligible for state-funded aid with food, critical supplies, and housing expenditures. Cuyahoga Job and Family Services or CJFS, also looking for local businesses that are willing to accept payment from the County for items purchased through the program.

Because of the current state of emergency, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has given additional Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funding to Cuyahoga County for distribution via the CJFS Prevention, Retention, and Contingency (PRC) program.

The COVID-19 PRC fund is designated for TANF qualified families to temporarily support with vouchers of essential needs such as additional food, household cleaning products, housing costs, and self-care items.

“We have been provided with an additional opportunity to support local families with increased food and cleaning supply costs, and housing expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish. “These funds can be a game-changer for parents and their children as families continue to recover from the effects of the pandemic.”

Starting on July 26, CJFS will begin accepting applications for the COVID PRC program. The COVID PRC program is only available to Cuyahoga County families with a minor child, a pregnant individual, or a non-custodial parent of a minor child who receives Ohio Works First (OWF), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and/or Medicaid and whose income is at or below 200% of the federal poverty level. There are some additional eligibility requirements.

Click here for more information and to download the application from the Health and Human Services website. For more info, call the PRC Information Line at (216) 987-7392.

