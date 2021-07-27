Senior Marketing Specialist wanted at Parker Hannifin Avon

Anna Tarazevich/Pexels

AVON, OH — Parker Hannifin, the world’s largest diversified manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, is looking for a Senior Marketing Specialist for its Avon office.

A Senior Marketing Specialist is responsible for:

Supervising the production and compilation of information as well as correspondence from functional departments to respond to the customer’s request effectively.

Studying and examining complex historical data to assist the division’s reply to the customer’s request.

Interacting with the customer via e-mail, phone, Zoom, and on-the-spot meetings to improve customer relationships and network. Heads or partakes in strategic customer negotiations and discussions.

Developing and delivering presentations to management on topics covering changing business environment, customer feedback and expectations, innovation, market planning and analysis, product selection, pricing and technology within an assigned market segment or customer base.

Overseeing, managing, integrating updates, and making recommendations on improving or enhancing the product website and e-Business strategy.

To be eligible for the position, candidates must have:

A Bachelor’s degree (BA) in Business Administration or an equal mixture of education and experience that gave both technical and functional knowledge in the field or the ability to perform the quintessential duties of the job typically obtained by six or more years experience of more responsible related to marketing or proposal management. MBA or Master’s degree is preferred.

Understanding of the commercial and technical of industry processes, product marketing, and policy compliance linked to the marketing of aircraft components and systems.

Good analytical and mathematical skills and Microsoft Office proficiency.

Ability to model data from a variety of systems and sources and understand price options and trends.

If you wish to apply, please click here

