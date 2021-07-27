Probation Administrative Services Coordinator wanted at City of Akron

Anna Tarazevich/Pexels

AKRON, OH — The City of Akron is looking for a Probation Administrative Services Coordinator.

This role will perform the following duties:

Assist with the collection of payroll records.

Arrange for staff training travel arrangements and registration fees.

Collaborate with the Chief Probation Officer to gather information for statistical reports.

Coordinate continuing education requirements for probation officers and other departmental staff.

Collaborate with secretarial staff to integrate case flow policies and strategies that are effective.

Help support the Chief with the department's annual budget requests. General office management responsibilities include ordering supplies.

Participate in cross-training sessions with different court departments.

Work closely with the Chief Probation Officer on the Tyler Supervision program's installation and maintenance.

The minimum requirement for eligibility is a high school diploma with experience of 5 years in the probation department or court activities and office management or equivalent.

The applicant needs to have a vast knowledge of the process and procedures of the court and probation department, have excellent communication skills with both court personnel and the general public, and accurate and proficient typing and proofreading skills.

They must also have the ability to use a PC, including the knowledge of various software packages and the capacity to adapt to new applications as soon as possible.

This is a permanent position. Annual salary ranges from $44,720.00 - $59,987.20. Benefits include a comprehensive health plan and paid time off.

The deadline for this application is July 30, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Interested applicants can apply by sending an email to MJackson2@akronohio.gov.

