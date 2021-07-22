Los Angeles, CA

Want To Cool Off This Summer? Find A Hotel Pool Near You.

Paul Feinstein

Hotel Figueroa PoolHotel Figueroa

You no longer have to stay overnight to access the best hotel pools in Los Angeles.

Now that climate change has made summer in Los Angeles an insufferable six-month-long inferno, it’s never been more important to know how to cool off.

Enter: hotel pools.

LA hotels are notorious for their thriving summer pool scenes filled with hedonistic parties, laid-back cabanas, and private getaways with misters, endless cocktails, and skin-wrinkling chilled water. The problem has always been access to these city oases.

Fortunately for you, that problem has been solved.

Today, some of the best pools around the city are now offering day-passes to non-hotel-guests to be able to frolic in cool waters while sipping champagne. Also, fortunately for you, there’s a company that makes it easy to find these hotels.

Aqua Star Pool at The Beverly HiltonCredit: Petra Rajnicova

Amanda Szabo is the CEO of ResortPass, which is an incredibly handy service providing easy-to-navigate functionality for finding the city’s best pools. Szabo noticed the same problem around access and saw a hole that needed to be filled.

“I saw a gap in the market just from my own personal experience. I had just moved to Southern California and already felt like I was living on vacation, so I wanted to go to a hotel or a resort and spend the day, go to the pool there and experience it. I snuck into one hotel, and it was not a good experience, because you're stressed out or anxious and it defeated the whole purpose of wanting to relax. And that was my lightbulb moment because I thought I would pay to come here and I felt the hotels would want the revenue, especially during off-peak season or during slower times.” Szabo explained.

Browsing through the site, there’s a cavalcade of exceptional hotels offering great deals to outside guests. There’s the Hotel Figueroa’s coffin shaped pool in downtown LA with everything from $45 morning passes to $65 wellness packages with yoga classes to $200 cabanas. The iconic Beverly Hilton has all-day passes at their Aqua Star Pool for $65, while the Hotel June in west LA has $40 passes with add-ons that include their Pool Party Rosé.

Hotel JuneCredit: The Ingalls

ResortPass doesn’t have every hotel in LA on their roster, but they do make it easy on customers who don’t want to call dozens of hotels around the city to find out if they have passes for non-guests, and, more importantly, if those passes are even available. Hotels don’t offer unlimited access so as to protect their guests from overcrowded pools during peak times.

“A big part of ResortPass for hotels is so that they're able to really manage the capacity and offer only a limited amount of spots to those visiting as non-overnight guests. That's important because the hotels ensure it never gets too crowded," said Szabo. "We obviously encourage and support our hotels in prioritizing their overnight guests first, but it's good to know because then it’s managed efficiently so that the property never gets too crowded, and that's why it works so well.”

No matter where you are in LA, there’s probably going to be a pool and pool scene to your liking. On ResortPass you can book a day at the Hollywood Roosevelt, famous for its pool parties, there’s the laid-back Fairmont Miramar in Santa Monica with $30 passes, you can check out the rooftop at the SLS in Beverly Hills, or find endless views of Hollywood at the W Hollywood Hotel.

SLS Rooftop PoolCredit: SLS Hotel

“Our site is very user friendly and tells you everything you need to know. Every hotel is different, depending on how many people, food and drink minimums, etc. But once you make that booking, you’ll know exactly where to check in, you’ll get parking details, and we just streamline the whole process.” Szabo said.

So, when you’re melting in your home, cringing at looming $500 a/c electricity bills, think about cooling off in a hotel pool – it’s the cheapest, most luxurious choice you’ll make all summer.

