Trying to catch the ball by tossing the girl in the air, what happened after that was intimidating

PARTH MUKESHBHAI PATEL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e1O4W_0aqhe95m00
Wikimedia Commons

Some people are blessed with amazing talent and it is not easy to stop talking about their adventures. Weird videos often go viral on social media. Seeing something, it is difficult to believe your eyes. It is generally believed that it is not easy for men to handle small children. But such a smoky video is going viral on Twitter, seeing that your such assumptions will end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pMqqB_0aqhe95m00
Wikimedia Commons

A video of a spectator performing a spectacular feat in a baseball match in Washington, Washington is going viral on social media. The spectator holds a can of beer in one hand and his little girl in the other. That is, both his hands are surrounded.

But as soon as the foul comes towards him, he grabs it. However, what happened after that was intimidating.

man surprised everyone

This video was captured on Sunday in Phoenix, Arizona, America. A baseball match was going on here and a man had joined the audience with his small child on his lap. This man was holding the girl in one hand and a glass of beer in the other. Only then a player bounces the ball towards the audience and the same person catches that ball as well. Amazing feat shown while taking the foul, the man caught the foul was not a big deal, but the way he caught the foul was brilliant. However, during this time a little of his beer spills.

Millions of people watched the video

This video has been shared by an investor named Jason on Twitter. So far more than 1 crore people have seen this viral video.

Jason wrote in the caption of the video – a) dropping his baby, b) catching the ball, c) catching a falling girl, and d) not letting his beer fall?! This father knows some special kind of Kung Fu.

A slight mistake could have hurt the girl, when you see the video of the incident that is going viral, you will know, if he had taken a little delay in catching the girl, then how much injury could have been caused to his child.

man created balance in everything

In this 12-second weird video (Weird Video), the person manages to strike the right balance between everything. He, of course, releases the girl to catch the ball but holds it back before it falls to the ground. He also catches the ball easily and does not let the beer fall.

I hope you liked this article. How helpful this article is for you, please tell by comments. If you have any suggestions or would like to say anything else on this subject, you are welcome. Please like and share to stay connected. Thank you.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_93d0dd222fd1aa6402fed80573686650.blob

Parth is an aspiring writer who works on various social media sites including Upwork , Instagram and Facebook Groups. I've written for major magazines , blogged on some of the top blogs , and worked behind the scenes on branding projects for awesome clients. i like read books and written for blogs.

5421 followers
Loading

More from PARTH MUKESHBHAI PATEL

US: Blue color lobster found in the sea, the fisherman did the heart-winning work

In Massachusetts, USA, a fisherman caught a blue lobster from the sea. Everyone is shocked to see this amazing lobster. At this time, photos of rare blue lobsters are becoming increasingly viral on social media.Read full story
5 comments
Oregon State

US: A strange and giant fish was found on the Oregon coast, such fish are found in the depths of the sea

Oregon: A strange and giant fish has been seen on the Oregon coast close to the North-East America Highway. This fish has big black eyes and silver-colored specks on its body. The weight of this giant fish is about 45 kg. This giant fish is colorful, which has been identified as Opah fish. It is commonly known as Moonfish or Redfin Ocean Pan. Keith Chandler, general manager of Seaside Aquarium, told CNN that he is a very fine fish, and we don't usually see him at the seaside. However, the local people were extremely thrilled after seeing such a rare fish. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said researchers still do not know much about opah fish, as they are commonly found in the depths of the ocean.Read full story
6 comments

US: Uber female driver wins $250k lottery, no longer wants to work at Uber Eats

Washington: A female driver became a millionaire in a few minutes. This woman used to work as a driver in Uber Eats. The woman's happiness knew no bounds when she came to know that she has won the lottery and now she has become a millionaire.Read full story
7 comments

A head-on collision between 2 planes was about to happen, accident was averted due to pilot's understanding

Paris: This is the case of Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. One mistake of the Air Traffic Controller could have led to a major plane accident. But due to the intelligence of the pilot in the last moments, nothing like this happened. The traffic controller had given instructions for landing and takeoff of two different aircraft on the same runway. In such a situation, the collision of the planes was sure to happen.Read full story
1 comments

Where 6 months day and 6 months night, where Rjukan Sun glass used for sunlight.

When you sleep at night and wake up after 7 or 8 hours in the morning, you look at the sun and say wow what a good morning, but what will you say when your morning is only after 6 months? We may see the night of about 10 hours, but there is a country in the world where the sun sets only for 40 minutes. Although this country is not less than anyone in terms of beauty and wealth. There is more than one thrilling specimen of celestial events in the world. In the country which is around the Tropic of Cancer and the equator, there comes only winter or summer season, but The sun's rays come for 6 months in the countries around the North and South poles of the Earth, and 6 months do not come. Due to this, there are 6 months day and 6 months night.Read full story

The world's most expensive French Fries, you will be shocked to hear the price!

WASHINGTON: Chefs keep doing something creative. Some chefs are making pizzas that are several feet long, while in others, the chef teaches how to make delicious dishes even while living in the woods. A chef is famous all over the world just because of the way he serves his dish. And someone is fond of making a world record, an example of which has been presented. In New York, the USA, two chefs have together made the world's most expensive French fries. The chef has named this dish of French fries Creme de la Creme Pomme Frites. Due to being the most expensive, the name of this French Fries has been recorded in the Guinness World Records.Read full story

Thailand: Gold flows in this river, people reach in the morning to extract gold

What would you do if you suddenly came to know that gold is lying somewhere near your house? You will say that what is to be done in this, everyone will leave the works and run away with the bags at the same place. This river flows in the area connected with Malaysia, which is called Gold Mountain. Gold mining is being done here for a long time. However, due to the deteriorating economic condition due to corona virus infection, this place has become an important way for people to earn money. Now people filter gold out of the mud.Read full story
7 comments

The fisherman found a strange fish sticking to the wall, fish that can survive outside water

Washington: 'Fish is the queen of water...' This lesson is given to children since childhood, but recently a video has surfaced in which the fish is not only seen outside the water but also clinging to the wall. This video has been shared by a fisherman on Tik Tok and has shown the world this 'suction cup' fish that sticks on the wall for some time.Read full story
26 comments

Croatia: 100 pits suddenly appeared on the earth, panic among people, more than 100 sinkholes

Zagreb: Just before the beginning of the year 2021, i.e. on 29 and 30 December, the tremors of the earthquake in the country's Croatia (Croatia) including the capital Zagreb stunned the people. The earthquake was so strong that apart from Croatia, its impact was felt in neighboring countries Serbia and Bosnia as well. In this, 5 people were killed and many people were injured, while many houses and buildings were badly damaged. In a village named Mesenkani, 40 km from the capital, there was a strange movement in the land since the new year, while a sinkhole suddenly formed in neighboring Borojevici. The sinkhole is about 98 feet in diameter and 49 feet deep. Although sinkholes mean the earth's rupture, over the years the incidence of such land subsidence has been increasing.Read full story
54 comments

Google fined 500 million euros, copyright law case

Paris: These days Google is facing court cases in many countries. The conflict between Google and France is increasing. Google has been fined 500 million euros in France. France has taken this action, accusing Google of infringement of copyright law in the case of a dispute with publishers. The French competition regulator has fined Google 500 million euros, saying the tech giant will have to pay publishers for their use of news. According to reports, France's entry trust watchdog has temporarily convicted Google of not complying with orders under which French news publishers will have to pay Google compensation for using their content.Read full story

NASA new study: After 9 years, the position of the moon will change, there will be a terrible flood in the world

Houston: The weather is constantly changing around the world. The number and severity of cyclonic storms have increased. America has recently come out after battling cyclonic storms several times. The rise of sea level and high tide is associated with the moon. But scientists have now revealed that if there is a slight wobble in the moon, there will be a terrible flood all over the world. The US space agency NASA said that the moon makes a slight change in its position in 18.6 years and due to the slightest change, there is a danger of flooding in many coastal areas of the earth. This NASA study was published last month in Nature Climate Change.Read full story
951 comments

America: The owner, happy with the employee's work sold his shop for just 1 $.

Washington: A salon owner in America has sold a business to one of his female employees for just $1. Due to this, the happiness of the female staff knew no bounds. He says he has done a great job. I would never want his friends to break for any reason. This is absolutely true and the owner is completely happy to do so.Read full story
1 comments
Washington State

Washington: Rockstar Kurt Cobain's 6 hairs auctioned for 1 Million, what was in his hair

Washington: There are many such people in the world who have their own values, but people also like many things related to them. Such are the fans of Rockstars, who spend millions to get a glimpse of them and buy things related to them.Read full story

1,174 carat diamond found from Botswana mine, new record for finding second largest diamond in a month

When a diamond comes out in the form of a stone, then its size and weight are different. After carving, it is either kept in a single piece. Many diamonds are extracted from it. It depends on the inner texture of that diamond. Diamonds in the world are ranked based on their size, luster, and transparency.Nasim Lahiri, Managing Director of Lukara Company said that we are creating a new history. This diamond in his hands is the third-largest diamond in the world. It was discovered on June 12 by employees of Lukara, a Canadian mining company operating in Botswana. A mining company in Botswana has claimed that it is the largest diamond ever discovered by them. This new diamond has not been sculpted yet, but its beauty is made on sight.Read full story

Solar Storm: A catastrophic storm, growing at a speed of 1.6 million km, can hit the earth in 48 hours

Solar Storm About to Hit Earth: Scientists have warned that a powerful catastrophic storm could hit the Earth. In the early days of July, a powerful solar storm born from the surface of the Sun is moving towards the Earth at a speed of 16 lakh 09 thousand 344 kilometers per hour and can cause a lot of damage.Read full story
1215 comments
Jonesboro, AR

Food Delivery Boy was arrested on the way, the police officer himself took the food to the woman's house

Most of the policemen would have seen arresting criminals. The image of the policemen in the minds of the people is that of a hard-tempered person. But, many times these policemen present such an example of humanity that People's trust in law and humanity increases. Something similar was done by a US policeman when he went to deliver food to the woman after arresting the delivery boy.Read full story
2 comments

Traffic Jam Over 75 Years: Cars have been jammed for years, people are afraid to go

If you have to spend some time in a traffic jam, then you start feeling very angry. But in a dense forest in South Belgium Car Graveyard, there has been a severe traffic jam for the last 75 years. You must have been a little shocked after reading this but this thing is true.Read full story
103 comments

Glass Octopus found in the Pacific Ocean, the skin is so transparent that it can see through the body

Tarawa: Found during research near the Phoenix Islands in the Pacific Ocean near Kiribati. Researchers spent 34 days here for the study. The Phoenix Islands are one of the largest coral ecosystems in the world.Read full story
20 comments

Online Business ideas without investment 2021

Content means any article written on any subject and writing means writing. Content to write an article on any subject. Writing says. For example, I have written the content that you are reading now. Therefore, the task of writing this post is content writing for me and I am the content writer of this post.Read full story

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation releases statement, announces additional $15 billion

Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda announced their divorce in May after 27 years of marriage. Melinda and Bill Gates issued a joint statement. The statement said, "After much discussion and working on our relationship, we have decided to end our marriage. In the last 27 years, he has raised his three wonderful children by raising them. We have also created a foundation We will still have the same thinking and work together for this mission, which works for the health and good life of people across the world. Although we now feel that we will not be able to live together as husband and wife in the coming time of life. As we are going to start a new life, people are expecting space and privacy for our family.Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy