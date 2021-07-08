Trying to catch the ball by tossing the girl in the air, what happened after that was intimidating

Wikimedia Commons

Some people are blessed with amazing talent and it is not easy to stop talking about their adventures. Weird videos often go viral on social media. Seeing something, it is difficult to believe your eyes. It is generally believed that it is not easy for men to handle small children. But such a smoky video is going viral on Twitter, seeing that your such assumptions will end.

A video of a spectator performing a spectacular feat in a baseball match in Washington, Washington is going viral on social media. The spectator holds a can of beer in one hand and his little girl in the other. That is, both his hands are surrounded.

But as soon as the foul comes towards him, he grabs it. However, what happened after that was intimidating.

man surprised everyone

This video was captured on Sunday in Phoenix, Arizona, America. A baseball match was going on here and a man had joined the audience with his small child on his lap. This man was holding the girl in one hand and a glass of beer in the other. Only then a player bounces the ball towards the audience and the same person catches that ball as well. Amazing feat shown while taking the foul, the man caught the foul was not a big deal, but the way he caught the foul was brilliant. However, during this time a little of his beer spills.

Millions of people watched the video

This video has been shared by an investor named Jason on Twitter. So far more than 1 crore people have seen this viral video.

Jason wrote in the caption of the video – a) dropping his baby, b) catching the ball, c) catching a falling girl, and d) not letting his beer fall?! This father knows some special kind of Kung Fu.

A slight mistake could have hurt the girl, when you see the video of the incident that is going viral, you will know, if he had taken a little delay in catching the girl, then how much injury could have been caused to his child.

man created balance in everything

In this 12-second weird video (Weird Video), the person manages to strike the right balance between everything. He, of course, releases the girl to catch the ball but holds it back before it falls to the ground. He also catches the ball easily and does not let the beer fall.

