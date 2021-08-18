The best Spanish restaurants in Atlanta

Atlanta is known for its international cuisine! When you can’t book a flight to Spain, these Spanish restaurants in Atlanta are the next best thing. Check out these top Spanish restaurants in Atlanta for authentic paella, gazpacho, and more.

Cooks & Soldiers

Cooks & Soldiers in Atlanta’s Westside is an upscale restaurant that specializes in Basque tapas inspired by the cuisine from the Basque region on the coast of the Bay of Biscay. Cooks & Soldiers serves Pintxos, which are Basque tapas traditionally served on bread and pierced with a toothpick, and whole meats and seafood grilled over hot coals in their Asador, or wood-fired grill. Their asador dishes are meant to be shared among the table.

Gypsy Kitchen

Gypsy Kitchen in Buckhead combines the culinary flavors of Spain with Moroccan traditions and Indian influences. On the menu at Gypsy Kitchen, you can expect an array of traditional Spanish classics with contemporary flair from all different regions of Spain. Share a pitcher of sangria with small plates like Spanish almonds and olives, Spanish tortilla, croquetas de pollo, and Moroccan spiced carrots.

Bulla Gastrobar

Bulla Gastrobar in Midtown is a contemporary bar known for its fun atmosphere, imaginative cocktails, and elevated Spanish fare. Inspired by the most popular tapas restaurants in Spain, Bulla Gastrobar got its start in Coral Gables, Florida before expanding into the heart of Midtown Atlanta. During the restaurant’s own “happy hour”, called Bulla Hour, on Monday to Sunday in the afternoons, you can enjoy epically cocktails, select wines, and a special tapas menu.

Eclipse di Luna

Eclipse di Luna is one of Atlanta’s top tapas restaurants. The restaurant has two locations in Atlanta: one in Buckhead and the other in Dunwoody. Eclipse di Luna has been voted “Best Tapas” by Creative Loafing for 15 years running. They offer authentic Spanish food, an extensive wine list, craft cocktails, and one of the best Sangrias in town. This lively restaurant features live entertainment and music most nights.

Barcelona Wine Bar

Barcelona Wine Bar offers a cozy atmosphere for tapas with friends in their lounge and spacious outdoor patio. This national chain restaurant has two locations in Atlanta: one in Inman Park and the other at Westside Ironworks. Barcelona Wine Bar is known for its Spanish tapas and small plates as well as its long wine list. Enjoy delicious tapas like crispy calamari, spiced beef empanadas, and chorizo with sweet and sour figs alongside a glass of wine at this Spanish restaurant.

