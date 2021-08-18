The best wine bars in Atlanta

Wine tastings aren’t just for vineyards. Get a taste for new wines from around the world without having to visit a winery with these top wine bars in Atlanta. Enjoy a casual and relaxing atmosphere while you enjoy wine flights or wine by the glass with friends.

Wooden chairs and tables next to shelves of wine. Gabriella Clare Marino/Unsplash

CRÚ Food & Wine Bar

CRÚ Food & Wine Bar is making wine less snobby and pretentious and is instead making it accessible to everyone. This national chain has two locations in Atlanta: one at The Battery in Smyrna and the other at Avalon in Alpharetta. You can enjoy a glass of wine from CRÚ Food & Wine Bar’s curated wine list while enjoying small plates from their menu of Napa-style food. Their wine bar is open daily from afternoon until evening, and they have a happy hour in the afternoons on weekdays. And don’t miss their weekly events like Pizza Monday and Champagne Thursday.

Barcelona Wine Bar

Barcelona Wine Bar offers a great atmosphere in their cozy tapas lounge and spacious outdoor patio. This national chain restaurant and wine bar has two locations in Atlanta: one in Inman Park and the other at Westside Ironworks. Barcelona Wine Bar is known for its Spanish tapas and small plates as well as its long wine list. Here, you can enjoy wine by the glass, bottle, or in flights from around the world with an emphasis on Spanish wines.

Pour. Kitchen + Bar

Pour. Kitchen + Bar in the heart of Brookhaven is a classic neighborhood wine bar. Their kitchen features a seasonal menu of made-from-scratch modern American cuisine designed to pair with their wine list and craft cocktails. You can enjoy sharable dishes and small plates with a glass of wine, a curated flight, or a bottle to share with friends.

Vin25

Vin25 is a fun and friendly neighborhood wine bar in Roswell. Their wine list is carefully curated with wines from around the world and a focus on small, boutique wineries. They offer wines by the glass or by the bottle that you can pair with their small menu of snacks, plates, and greens. You can enjoy your glass of wine on their beautiful outdoor patio at their quaint historic locations that feels just like having drinks at your friend’s house.

Lucian Books and Wine

Lucian Books and Wine recently opened in Buckhead as a wine café for book lovers. This combined book store and wine bar carries nearly 250 wines by the bottle, 15 wines by the glass, and an array of books focusing on art, architecture and design, food, and culture. The wine by the glass list is rotated quarterly so there is always something new to try. The café serves food easily paired with the wine bar’s Old World and European-centered wine list. The menu includes light dishes throughout the day and more substantial shareable entrees in the evenings.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.