The best Cajun restaurants in Atlanta

The Po’Boy Shop

The Po’Boy Shop in Decatur is a no frills restaurant that specializes in the po’boy. Their po’boys are made with genuine New Orleans Leidenheimer bread and are offered in a wide variety of meats from shrimp to catfish to alligator to slow-roasted beef. They also serve authentic muffalatas, fried seafood platters, and Cajun classics like gumbo, jambalaya, and red beans and rice. They have expanded their restaurant to include an upstairs dining room and a basement bar with table service.

Bon Ton Atlanta

Louisiana meets Vietnam meets Atlanta at Bon Ton Atlanta. This Vietnamese/Cajun restaurant in Midtown has a great atmosphere and exceptional food. Their unique menu blends Vietnamese and Cajun favorites, like po’boys, bahn mi, a rice bowl, and an étouffée bowl. You can also order family meals like a shrimp and crawfish boil for two, rice and beans for two, and a gumbo dinner for two.

Crawfish Shack Seafood

Crawfish Shack Seafood has a location on Buford Highway and another in Norcross. This Cajun-style restaurant also has a twist of Vietnamese fusion. Their food is cooked to order, and they use live seafood when it is in season. On the menu at Crawfish Shack Seafood you will find seafood platters with a variety of seafood either fried or boiled like crawfish, shrimp, soft-shell crab, catfish, tilapia, mussels, and more; seafood meals for a smaller plate and less variety; po’boys; and desserts like beignets and mini key lime pie.

Flatlands Bourbon and Bayou

Flatlands Bourbon and Bayou in historic downtown Alpharetta is a great choice for a taste of the Louisiana bayou north of the city. This restaurant offers traditional Cajun and Creole specialties, a long bourbon and whiskey list, and a jazz brunch featuring live jazz music every Sunday. Try the alligator bites appetizer, the crab cake BLT sandwich, and the beignets for dessert.

Louisiana Bistreaux Seafood Kitchen

Louisiana Bistreaux Seafood Kitchen has locations in Buckhead, East Point, and Decatur with a new location coming soon to Perimeter. This restaurant serves classic Cajun favorites like fresh seafood, steaks, gumbo, jambalaya, étouffée, and more. Try their signature dishes like the Crawtator Grouper crusted with Zapp’s crawtator chips in a Cajun crawfish cream sauce and served with jalapeno gouda grits, Redfish Louisianne topped with shrimp and étouffée sauce served with corn maque choux and dirty rice, or Sriracha Chicken made with spicy Sriracha basil chili sauce and served with Brabant potatoes.

