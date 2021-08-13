Atlanta, GA

Best shopping districts in Atlanta

Atlanta is a great destination for shopping. Whether you are looking for a great mall, a trendy boutique, or a unique thrift store, Atlanta has the shopping for you! Check out these top shopping districts in Atlanta to shop ‘til you drop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PJYDN_0bQly0ye00
Man shopping for clothes.Charles Deluvio/Unsplash

Little Five Points

Little Five Points is a bohemian neighborhood that is known for its rich mix of art, theater, and shopping. If you are looking for quirky shops and thrift stores, this is the shopping area for you. In Little Five Points, you will find trendy clothing stores, gothic attire, piercing and tattoo parlors, quirky gifts, and more. This funky area is known for its thrift stores like Psycho Sisters, Rag-O-Rama, and The Clothing Warehouse. This is also where you will find Junkman’s Daughter, an eclectic store with the most unique and unusual clothing, costumes, and gifts in the city.

Virginia Highland

Virginia Highland is known for its restaurant, pubs, galleries, and shops along Virginia and Highland avenues. If you are looking for trendy clothing stores, this is the shopping area for you. Virginia Highland has a variety of shops, including trendy clothing stores for men and women, handcrafted gourmet chocolates, and American-made gifts and home goods. You will find clothing stores like Winter Wren, Atlanta Activewear, and Bill Hallman Original.

Westside Provisions District

Westside Provisions District is an outdoor shopping destination with stylish clothing stores, furniture, locally-made goods, and more. If you are looking for a mix of trendy stores and local goods, this is the shopping district for you. Westside Provisions District has stylish clothing stores like Anthropologie, Steven Alan, lululemon, and Free People. Stores like Jonathan Adler and Room & Board offer stylish furnishings. Atlanta MADE offers locally-made jewelry, accessories, and home goods. And for gourmet grocery shopping, head to Star Provisions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kd2IC_0bQly0ye00
Colorful clothes on a rack.Jordan Nix/Unsplash

Atlantic Station

Atlantic Station is a mixed-use development of over 35 retailers, the city’s largest Regal Cinemas 18, restaurants, apartments, and community events. If you are looking for a family-friendly place to shop and hang out, this is the shopping district for you. The pedestrian-friendly Atlantic Station feels like a city unto itself. The area has stores like Ikea, Target, Dillards, American Apparel, West Elm, Banana Republic, and the Southeast’s flagship H&M store.

Phipps Plaza

Phipps Plaza is Buckhead’s posh shopping mall with some of the city’s most expensive stores. If you are looking for big designer names and high-end luxury brands, this is the shopping area for you. Phipps Plaza has over 100 elite designer stores like Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Tiffany & Co., Hugo Boss, Bottega Veneta, Giorgio Armani, Gucci, Hubolt, Jimmy Choo, Valentino, and Tory Burch.

