Fun events happening in Georgia this August

Enjoy the last days of summer with fun events and festivals taking place all over the state of Georgia. These are the best, can’t-miss events happening in Georgia this August.

Fairgrounds. redcharlie/Unsplash

Georgia Wine Highway

Statewide

Event dates: now through August 31, 2021

The annual Georgia Wine Highway event highlights the different wineries and vineyards across the state. Using a wine passport, you can visit the participating 41 wineries and 8 tasting rooms across the whole state to find new favorites. Passports are good for either 4 tastings or 1 glass of wine at the participating wineries. Passport holders will also receive an “Open Georgia Wine” collectors’ glass.

Scott Antique Markets

Atlanta, Georgia

Event dates: August 13, 2021 through August 15, 2021

Scott Antique Markets is one of America’s favorite treasure hunts. This is the world’s largest antique show, hosted every second weekend of each month at the Atlanta Expo Centers. Shop at 3,500 exhibit booths filled with antiques and collectables.

Georgia Mountain Fair

Hiawassee, Georgia

Event dates: August 13, 2021 through August 21, 2021

The 71st annual Georgia Mountain Fair will be held at the historic Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds in Hiawassee. The event offers excitement and nostalgia in the form of first-class musical performances, arts and crafts, fun carnival rides, unique attractions, and a glimpse into North Georgia’s rich history and culture.

Trails and Ales

Alpharetta, Georgia

Event date: August 19, 2021

Tour some of Alpharetta’s scenic trails and parks with the whole family. You can choose between a 1.5 mile or a 3 mile guided walk. The trail tour ends downtown at Jekyll Brewing for a post-trail social. Your registration includes a Trails & Ales t-shirt and a beverage token for the Jekyll Brewing post-trail social.

Athens Twilight Criterium

Athens, Georgia

Event dates: August 20, 2021 through August 21, 2021

Cyclists representing teams from all over the country and the world compete in a bike race in downtown Athens. In addition to the race, downtown Athens becomes a block party with fireworks, bar hopping, and plenty of revelry. The men’s pro-am criterium is an 80K race around historic downtown Athens, while the women’s pro-am criterium is a 40K race. The course start-finish line is on Clayton Street at College Avenue.

Perspectives: Georgia Pottery Invitational

Watkinsville, Georgia

Event dates: August 28, 2021 through August 31, 2021

Oconee Cultural Arts Foundation’s annual Perspectives pottery event is one of the largest pottery events in the region. Perspectives showcases the works of Georgia’s premier potters, offering exhibits and a sales venue of over 7,000 pieces of original, hand-made pottery. The event also features workshops, demonstrations, and tours of local potters’ studios.

