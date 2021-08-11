Where to find the best Caribbean food in Atlanta

For most Americans, the term “Caribbean food” usually just means Jamaican food. While Atlanta has plenty of great Jamaican restaurants, this international city has restaurants highlighting the cuisine of many different Caribbean islands. Get a taste for the island life at these top Caribbean restaurants in Atlanta.

Grilled chicken and vegetables. timokefoto/Pixabay

Royal Caribbean Bakery

Royal Caribbean Bakery was founded in New York in 1978 by Jamaican-born couple Vincent and Jeanette HoSang. The bakery is known for its patties, baked crispy on the outside and moist on the inside, with fillings ranging from beef, chicken, and meatloaf to vegetable, soy and spinach with cheese. The couple travels to the Caribbean frequently to expand their product line and test the authenticity of their signature recipes, receiving high ratings from fellow Jamaicans.

Spice House

Spice House was created by Lino Joseph, a Florida native with Haitian parents, who would travel the Caribbean islands looking for great dishes to recreate at home. He started Spice House in 2017 to bring a refined Caribbean restaurant to Atlanta. This Cascade Heights restaurant features different dishes from Haiti, Jamaica, Trinidad, and the Bahamas. Try the Haitian Fried Pork & Plantains, the Turkey Creole, or the Kingston Jerk Chicken.

Grilled fish and rice dishes. Raul Baz/Unsplash

Papi’s Cuban & Caribbean Grill

Reynaldo “Rey” Regalado came to America as a refugee from Cuban in the 1990s. He opened Papi’s Cuban & Caribbean Grill, named in honor of his father, to bring the taste of Cuba to Atlanta. Their menu includes classic Cuban dishes like Masitas de Puerco and Caribbean-inspired dishes like the Jerk Chicken Sandwich. Papi’s Cuban & Caribbean Grill has locations throughout Atlanta, including Midtown, Stockbridge, Kennesaw, Lawrenceville, Emory Point, and the Atlanta Airport.

My Abuelas at The Spindle Kitchen

The Spindle Kitchen in Old Fourth Ward hosts Puerto Rican food pop-up restaurant My Abuelas. Run by owner-chefs Luis and Monica Martinez, My Abuelas serves dishes inspired by recipes from their grandmothers. Their menu includes classic Puerto Rican dishes like sancocho boricua (beef and root vegetable stew), fried sweet plantains, sorullitos (fried corn sticks), and pigeon pea soup.

Chris’s Caribbean Bistro

Chris’s Caribbean Bistro in Smyrna has a menu created by Ocho Rios, Jamaica-raised chef Chris Campbell, but the flavors expand beyond just Jamaica. You can get traditional jerk and curry dishes, fried fritters with Bajan saltfish or Bahamian conch, a Belizean lime cucumber salad, and more. And for a truly unique dish, you can try the Jerk Chicken Lasagna that you will not be able to find anywhere else.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.