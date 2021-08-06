Atlanta, GA

Can’t-miss events happening in Atlanta this August

Summer isn’t over yet! Atlanta is still bursting with summer events that are fun for the whole family. Check out these can’t-miss events happening this August in Atlanta, Georgia.

August calendar.Boris Pavlikovsky/Pexels

FRIENDS™ Experience: The One in Atlanta

Event Dates: now through September 26, 2021

Step inside the world of FRIENDS™ with this unique experience! You can explore 12 rooms of set recreations from the hit show, including Joey and Chandler’s apartment, Monica and Rachel’s kitchen, and Central Perk. You’ll even get to sit on the iconic orange couch. The exhibition is located at Perimeter Pointe in Sandy Springs.

Atlanta Dogwood Festival

Event Dates: August 6, 2021 through August 8, 2021

The iconic Atlanta Dogwood Festival is finally back and in-person! The city’s longest-running festival and the third-oldest fine arts festival in the country, the Atlanta Dogwood Festival represents nearly every kind of art imaginable. Browse the renowned Fine Artist Market that includes sculpture, paintings, pottery, jewelry, photography, and more. The event also features live music, international performances, disc dogs, food trucks, and the Mimosa 5K run.

Piedmont Park Arts Festival

Event Dates: August 21, 2021 through August 22, 2021

The Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces presents the annual Piedmont Park Arts Festival. This ideal summer festival is completely free and allows guests to enjoy the outdoors, browse for art and crafts, and appreciate the beauty of Atlanta’s largest park. There will be a variety of art and crafts from over 250 local and regional artists and craftsmen, a children’s area, local food and beverage concessions, and live acoustic musical performances all weekend.

HAMILTON at the Fox Theatre

Event Dates: August 22, 2021 through September 26, 2021

The Broadway sensation “HAMILTON” is coming to the Fox Theatre. The story of America’s founding father, Alexander Hamilton, features a score blending hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway. The show has won Tony® Awards, Grammy® Awards, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge

Event Date: August 28, 2021 starting at 9 a.m.

The Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge is an annual football classic featuring teams from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). In addition to a football game, the event features lead-up events like the Wednesday Wind Down on August 25, ESPN’s First Take Live Show on August 27, and the Coca-Cola Fan Experience, the Zero Quarter Band performance, and Fifth Quarter Battle of the Bands on August 28. This year’s game will be between the North Carolina Central Eagles and the Alcorn State Braves and will take place at Center Parc Stadium.

I'm Paige, an Atlanta-based travel blogger at PaigeMindsTheGap.com.

