Summer Festivals Happening this August in Atlanta

Summer is almost over, but the festival season in Atlanta is still going strong. Some annual festivals have moved to new dates, others have gone virtual, and some still offer in-person events. Check out the hot end-of-summer festivals happening in Atlanta this August.

Grant Park Summer Shade unFestival

Event Dates: Virtual festival August 2, 2021 through September 10, 2021

The 19th annual Summer Shade Festival has gone virtual this year. The season starts off on August 2, 2021 with race registration opening and raffle ticket, tee-shirt, and wine sales. You can race at your own pace during the weekend of August 28 and 29, attend music nights at local breweries, attend a special benefit show at Eventide Brewing on August 20, attend a bike race on August 21, dine at food trucks on August 28, and attend the Cocktails for the Park social event on September 10.

Atlanta Jazz Festival’s Virtual Jazz Series

Event Dates: every Tuesday until August 31, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

The Atlanta Jazz Festival will be continuing its virtual series through the month of August ahead of its September festival. The Virtual Jazz Series features exclusive weekly interviews with renowned jazz artists. Jazz aficionados can take part in intimate conversations hosted by local musicians, radio personalities, and scholars who will explore each artist’s backgrounds, inspirations, and role within jazz’s rich history.

Atlanta Dogwood Festival

Event Dates: August 6, 2021 through August 8, 2021

The classic Atlanta Dogwood Festival is finally back and in-person! This festival represents nearly every kind of art imaginable. Browse the renowned Fine Artist Market that includes sculpture, paintings, pottery, jewelry, photography, and more. The event also features live music and food trucks.

Decatur BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival

Event Date: August 14, 2021

The 20th annual Decatur BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival will take place at Legacy Park. Started as a fundraiser to save the old Decatur train depot, the festival has grown to welcome more than 5,000 music and barbecue lovers annually for six hours of live music and some of the best barbecue in Atlanta. The event raises money to assist dozens of Decatur-based charities every year.

BronzeLens Film Festival

Event Dates: Virtual festival August 17, 2021 through August 22, 2021

The 12th annual BronzeLens Film Festival will be a virtual six-day cinematic celebration of Atlanta as a center for film and film production for people of color. The festival features film premieres, workshops, panel discussions, master classes, special appearances, and more.

Piedmont Park Arts Festival

Event Dates: August 21, 2021 through August 22, 2021

The Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces presents the annual Piedmont Park Arts Festival. This ideal summer festival is completely free and allows guests to enjoy the outdoors, browse for art and crafts, and appreciate the beauty of Atlanta’s largest park. There will be a variety of art and crafts from over 250 local and regional artists and craftsmen, a children’s area, local food and beverage concessions, and live acoustic musical performances all weekend.

