Cobb Travel & Tourism presents the Bubbles & Brews Awards

In July, Cobb Travel & Tourism presented eight local craft beverage makers with awards for participating in the 2021 Bubbles & Brews.

Person holding beer in a glass. Marina Zaharkina/Unsplash

Bubbles & Brews is a month-long celebration that takes place throughout March for Cobb Craft Beverage Month, highlighting Cobb County’s local craft beverage makers and the thriving beverage community in Acworth, Kennesaw, Marietta, and Smyrna. This year marked the second year that Cobb Travel & Tourism hosted the event.

Throughout the month of March, the Bubbles & Brews celebration encouraged craft beverage enthusiasts to travel to all of Cobb County’s breweries, distilleries, meaderies, and wineries to sample the unique local beverages. There are currently 17 craft beverage makers calling Cobb County their home, with more opening each year.

Participants use a BrewPass passport to guide them to each location where they can collect stamps. The stamped BrewPass can then be returned to Cobb Travel & Tourism to earn prizes. In 2021, Cobb Travel & Tourism distributed 3,000 BrewPasses and Bubbles & Brews made nearly 126,000 impressions online.

Participants were encouraged to vote online in 12 categories for the 2021 Bubbles & Brews Awards. Three of the awards focused on beverage-specific accolades, awarding the best craft beverages you can find in Cobb County. The winners for each of these categories include:

Best Bubbles & Brews Beverage: Horned Owl Brewing for Wingspan

Horned Owl Brewing for Wingspan Best Flagship Beverage: Dry County Brewing Co. for Dry County IPA

Dry County Brewing Co. for Dry County IPA Most Creative Beverage Name: Glover Park Brewery for Who’s Your Caddy

The remaining nine awards focused on accolades for the overall beverage maker experience, from vibes to music to staff. The winners for each of these categories include:

Best Patio Vibes: Horned Owl Brewing

Horned Owl Brewing Best Live Music: Broken Anchor Winery

Broken Anchor Winery Sweetest Game Spot: Red Hare Brewing

Red Hare Brewing Most Likely To Get You Into An Uber or Lyft: Lazy Guy Distillery

Lazy Guy Distillery Most Instagrammable: Glover Park Brewery

Glover Park Brewery Most Likely To Make Your Facebook Friends Jealous: Red Top Brewhouse

Red Top Brewhouse Most Kid-Friendly: Reformation Brewery

Reformation Brewery Most Dog-Friendly: Dry County Brewing

Dry County Brewing Sweetest Brew Team: Red Top Brewhouse

The fun does not end at Bubbles & Brews for craft beverage enthusiasts; they can enjoy the Cobb Ale Trail all year-round to explore all the unique breweries that Cobb County has to offer. And be on the lookout for the return of Bubbles & Brews in March of 2022 for new local craft beverage makers, more prizes, and delicious award-winning beverages!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.