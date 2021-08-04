Can’t-miss events happening in Cobb County this August

School may be back in session, but that doesn’t mean all the summer fun is gone! Catch the last days of summer with these fun things to do in Cobb County this August.

August calendar. Maddi Bazzocco/Unsplash

Dino Stroll

Event Dates: August 7, 2021 through August 8, 2021

Walk through a dinosaur adventure and get up close and personal with 75 life-like creatures, reptiles, and dinosaurs. Most of the displays stand over 25-feet tall and span over 60-feet long. This realistic tour back in time will take place at Cobb Galleria Centre.

Brews & Bites Festival

Event Dates: Fridays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. from August 9, 2021 through September 5, 2021

Brews & Bites Festival will feature great food, drinks, and live entertainment. This food and beer festival will take place at Six Flags Over Georgia. Beer-lovers will want to look into purchasing a special ticket that includes a 12-Sampler Beverage Punch Card.

Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival

Event Dates: August 20, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and August 21, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The region’s most beloved festivals is back for its 20th year. The two-day Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival attracts and estimated 65,000 attendees annually. The event features non-stop music, eats, beer, and interactive family fun. Admission is free and vendors will be selling BBQ. The festival will take place at Adams Park in downtown Kennesaw.

Southern-Fried Gaming Expo

Event Dates: August 20, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., August 21, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m., and August 22, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This three-day fan convention is focused exclusively on gaming. The expo boasts over 250 full-sized arcade games, pinball machines, and console games alongside tabletop gaming, vendors, special guest speakers, wrestling, tournaments, and more. The event will take place at the Renaissance Waverly Hotel and Cobb Galleria Centre.

Acworth Dragon Boat Festival

Event Date: August 21, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This fun-filled event features a day of corporate and community teams racing in 46-foot long ornamental dragon boats. The day consists of various cultural activities, food, and fun for both spectators and participants. This event will be held at Dallas Landing Park.

Atlanta Wine Walk

Event Date: August 21, 2021 starting at 3 p.m. for VIPs and at 4 p.m. for general admission

Uncork and unwind at Live! At The Battery with this year’s Atlanta Wine Walk presented by Chateau Ste. Michelle. The event will feature live music, wine tastings, and small plates from each participating vendors. Proceeds will benefit The Braves Foundation.

SagerStrong Stadium Fun Run

Event Date: August 22, 2021 with gates opening at 6:30 a.m., runners beginning at 8 a.m., and walkers beginning at 8:20 a.m.

The third annual SagerStrong Stadium Fun Run at Truist Park encourages you to run, have fun, and raise money for blood cancer research. There will be fitness and local vendors as well as a DJ at this charity event.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.