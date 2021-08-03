12th annual BronzeLens Film Festival returns as a virtual experience this year

The 12th annual BronzeLens Film Festival will launch on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 as an online event presented over the course of six days culminating on Sunday, August 22, 2021. The festival will feature meticulously curated and information-packed programming for a wide range of filmmakers, the general public, marketing professionals, students, and film enthusiasts.

As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the team behind the BronzeLens Film Festival, including founder and executive producer Kathleen Bertrand, has decided to present BronzeLens as a virtual experience this year.

The BronzeLens Film Festival was founded to serve as a catalyst for creating opportunities for filmmakers of color. Diversity and inclusion have always been at the forefront of the festival’s values, allowing the organization to seek and give voice to the authentic stories of people of color. The festival’s diverse line-up of films come from Brazil, Burkina Faso, Canada, China, Côte d'Ivoire, Ireland, India, Israel, Ghana, the Netherland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Americas.

More than 180 official selections will be screened during the festival, of which 63 are world premieres and 15 are from returning filmmakers. There will be movies with thought-provoking storylines surrounding Afrofuturism, documentaries featuring original music, and more creative film selections.

This year will feature the festival’s largest collection of Official Film Selections, a series of multifaceted Powerhouse panels, worships and demonstrations, and exclusive signature events. The six-day festival will feature the best of indie films, from short films to features, documentaries, web series, and music videos.

The programming and panels at BronzeLens allow attendees to have access to information from leaders in the film industry. The programming line-up for the 2021 BronzeLens Film Festival includes Crowdfunding Leader Seed&Spark; Managing Workflow with Scriptation; SAGindie Contract Workshop; The Resurgence of Black Horror Genre; Packaging and Pitching; Mental Health for Creatives; Nonfiction Distribution Opportunities and Resources; Diversity, Inclusion and Representation; and BIPOC Storytelling in the Ad World.

Featured guests at the 2021 BronzeLens Film Festival will include veteran editor Terilyn A. Shropshire; Black horror authorities Tananarive Due and John Jennings; writer, producer and director Deborah Riley-Draper; and Oscar nominated director Kevin Wilson.

With this year’s virtual festival, you can enjoy all the elements of the BronzeLens Film Festival from the comfort of your own home. Tickets can be purchased as individual screenings, as individual panels and workshops plus special events, or as an all-access pass. Prices range from $10 for an individual screening to $100 for an all access pass plus special events.

