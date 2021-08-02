Inaugural Black Travel Expo set to take place in Atlanta

The inaugural Black Travel Expo is set to be held this October 14, 2021 through October 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis. The event aims to make it easier for people of color to learn more about the travel business, plan their next big vacation, find out who's who in the travel business, and meet travel leaders and influencers.

A November 2020 report by the Black Travel Alliance (BTA) and MMGY Global identified the need for a travel event for people of color who love to travel. The report stated that Black U.S. leisure travelers spent $109.4 billion in 2019.

The Black Travel Expo’s founder and CEO Maurice Foley created the four-day weekend event as a gathering place for black travel consumers and entrepreneurs. The Black Travel Expo is designed to provide people of color access to travel organizations, travel related businesses, influencers, bloggers, and travel experts. The Black Travel Expo will be the only black travel consumer and trade expo in North America.

The inaugural expo will be held on the atrium level at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis, providing space for up to 65 travel related exhibitions. Presenters will have the opportunity to share the latest travel news, trends, and inspiration for future travel. Travel enthusiasts will be able to connect with top travel providers from around the United States to learn about unique experiences that will take the typical getaway and turn it into an extraordinary experience.

The event will feature keynote speakers like Kellee Edwards, an adventurer and Travel Channel host; Evita Robinson, the founder of Nomadness Travel Tribe; Stephanie Jones, the founder of the National Blacks in Travel and Tourism Collaborative; Danella Richard, the Travel Executive Producer and TV host of “Traveling the Danella Ri’chard”; and Jay Cameron, the founder and CEP of Maximum Impact.

Pane discussions during the expo will cover topics such as diversity and inclusion in the travel industry; a Black travel influencers roundtable discussion; a conversation about expat life and building a life abroad; a discussion of Black men in travel; and more. The expo will also feature networking events and evening entertainment featuring concerts, after parties, DJs, and comedy.

Exhibitors will showcase their travel products and services on Friday, October 15, 2021 and Saturday, October 16, 2021. Travel related exhibitors are encouraged to sign up. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Registration for The Black Travel Expo is open with early bird passes available for $99. You can also purchase a pass to the BTE Awards brunch on Sunday, October 17, 2021 for $65. A combination ticket for the expo and the awards brunch combined costs $165.

