Fanbase creates a 25 member Creator Advisory Board ahead of its inaugural Fanbase Creator Conference in Atlanta

Fanbase, a subscription-based social platform, announced its 25 member Creator Advisory Board members consisting of Robiiiworld, Keith Dorsey, Conscious Lee, Ziggi Tyler, Kahlil Greene, Taylor Pierce, Jalaiah Harmon, JayKindaFunny, SwagboyQ, Tray Bills, Kaelyn Kastle, Noah Webster, O'Neil Rowe, Theo Wisseh, Kaychelle Dabney, Khamyra Sykes, Usim Mango, Justin Planess, Aaron White, Serah Faulk, Champagne Mikee, Bria Courseault, Brandon Robinson, and budding music artist, Maddix and Tokyocam.

These hand-picked influencers and creators will attend the first Fanbase Creator Conference on July 28, 2021 through July 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. The event will bring together the U.S.’s most influential tastemakers in the creator community in an effort to create an equitable creator economy for influencers of all colors.

The advisory board was created in response to the recent outcry among the Black creator community resulting in the latest TikTok strike; Black creators report being suppressed and discredited in their contributions to the popular app. The Fanbase Creator Advisory Board will direct the development and key functionality of the social platform’s new short form video editor feature in addition to shaping in-depth conversations about creator monetization and Black suppression in social media. The advisory board will be instrumental in aiding the development of equitable features and practices in the creator community.

The Black-founded and led Fanbase offers a go-to destination for creators looking to be paid equitably for their work. Their fully monetized Free and Subscriber based social media network means any user can make money and not be subjected to oppressive algorithms. Fanbase is the first native app with full content monetization, offering monthly subscription fees, virtual currency, audio rooms, and gamification features to empower creators to monetize their content and grow their fan base. The different revenue models offer a gateway for users to unlock exclusive content and connect with creators while providing creators with a unique way to monetize their influence.

Fanbase has already attracted savvy entrepreneurs from the entertainment industry to the platform, including Snoop Dogg, Charlamagne Tha God, Kandi Burruss, and others.

Additionally, Fanbase will be releasing the long-awaited Android version of its social platform on Thursday July 29, 2021. The social platform is currently compatible with IOS and is available in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

Fanbase's "The Future Of Fanbase" Creator Advisory Board initiative is the latest development in the social platform's ongoing work dedicated to building and empowering financial autonomy and wealth within the creator community.

