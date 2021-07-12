Atlanta high school bands have an opportunity to win $10,000 for the 2021-2022 school year

Do you know of an Atlanta area high school band that is deserving of extra funding for this school year? Three lucky high school bands can win $10,000 each to help spark creativity and boost their program for the 2021-2022 school year thanks to a unique competition.

Radio One Atlanta stations Hot 107.9, Majic 107.5/97.5, and Praise102.5 have partnered with Amy Witherite and 1-800-TruckWreck to present the 1st Annual 1-800-TruckWreck Great Atlanta High School Band Challenge, a one-of-a-kind contest that will award a prize of $10,000 to three high school bands in the Atlanta area.

Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck, and Urban One, the parent company of Radio One and the largest diversified media company that primarily targets African-American consumers, are excited to bring the joy of music to Atlanta area schools and start the school year off right.

The partners recognize the importance of maintaining school programs like band to provide students with the opportunity to advance their well-being and education; with school budgets stretched so thin, critical arts programs like band are typically the first to be cut. The 1-800-TruckWreck Great Atlanta High School Band Challenge will give three Atlanta high schools the funding they need to keep the creativity alive and well.

Atlanta area high schools can enter their band by visiting either HotSpotATL.com, MajicATL.com, or MyPraiseATL.com now through July 30, 2021. All that is required to enter the contest is an upload of a short, five minute or less, video that includes a performance of the band and an exploration of what the band would do with their $10,000 award, whether that is new instruments, travel for competition, or anything your programs needs.

On August 2, 2021, the competition will be narrowed down to the top ten finalists. The public will be able to watch the ten finalists’ videos on HotSpotATL.com, MajicATL.com, and MyPraiseATL.com, and the three bands with the most views will be crowned the winners of the 1st Annual 1-800-TruckWreck Great Atlanta High School Band Challenge. Each of the three bands will win $10,000 for their school’s band program, courtesy of Amy Witherite and 1-800-TruckWreck.

The three winning schools of the 1st Annual 1-800-TruckWreck Great Atlanta High School Band Challenge will be announced during halftime of the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Center Parc Stadium.

