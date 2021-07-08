UC Asset plans to restore historical Rufus Rose House in Downtown Atlanta

UC Asset LP closed the acquisition of Rufus Rose House, the oldest historical building in Downtown Atlanta, on July 7, 2021. The real estate investment partnership plans to fully restore and refurbish the cherished landmark to preserve its historic legacy.

Rufus M. Rose House Warren LeMay from Cincinnati, OH, United States, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

The Rufus M. Rose House is an extremely rare example of a nineteenth-century town home built in 1901 for Dr. Rufus Mathewson Rose, one of Atlanta’s wealthy citizens. The home is located in the SoNo district of Atlanta, occupying a narrow lot on Peachtree Street. It is the sole survivor in the central business district of Atlanta’s era of grand residential development before the commercial transformation of Peachtree had begun.

The house’s red-brick exterior consists of bayed and multi-gabled facades. The front steps are made of carved marble that ascend from the sidewalk to the front porch. The home stands out against the backdrop of modern skyscrapers on Atlanta’s busiest and most famous street.

Known as the “Rose on Peachtree”, the Rufus Rose House is one of the oldest buildings in metropolitan Atlanta and is currently the only standing Victorian mansion in the central district. The Rufus Rose House has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1977 and has been designated as a Landmark Building Exterior by the City of Atlanta since 1989.

UC Asset’s plans for the acquisition, renovation, and refurbishment of the home were sanctioned by the Atlanta Preservation Center. The Rufus Rose House served as the headquarters for the Atlanta Preservation Center from 1999 to 2001.

Prior to serving as the Center’s headquarters, the house was used as a private residence, a rooming house, and as offices for the Fulton County Relief Administration. In 1945, the house served as an antique store and museum, called J.H. Elliot’s Antiques and the Atlanta Museum, until closing in 1998. The museum was open to the public and contained a collection of items including furniture belonging to Margaret Mitchell, personal items of Bobby Jones, Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie’s throne, and a Japanese Zero ware plane, among other notable items.

The home has sat vacant for years and has been endangered due to neglect. UC Asset is currently putting together a plan for the restoration of the home that will be loyal to history and beneficial to the current community.

Though UC Asset has not released any official plans for the restoration of the home, the refurbished Rufus Rose House is posed to attract the attention of the 50-60 million visitors and tourists to Atlanta each year.

