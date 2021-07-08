Wine & Culture Fest is coming to Atlanta’s Kimpton Overland Hotel and City Winery

Hue Society announced its annual Wine & Culture Fest will be held in Atlanta from August 27, 2021 through August 29, 2021.

Friends clinking wine glasses.

The annual festival, which typically takes place in New Orleans during Essence Fest, will be held at Atlanta’s Kimpton Overland Hotel and City Winery. An ultimate wine experience, the Wine & Culture Fest celebrates historically excluded brands, winemakers, and wine industry professionals. The event will provide culturally educational and developmental opportunities for attendees and honor industry legends like Dorothy J. Gaiter, Iris Rideau, Brown Estate, and more.

Founded by celebrated sommelier Tahiirah Habibi, the Hue Society is committed to changing the narrative of Black and Brown wine consumers and brands. The organization focuses on advancing commerce, building community, and curating wine-relevant experiences that honor and celebrate African American heritage and history.

Hue Society’s Wine & Culture Fest will feature four main events over the weekend:

The festival kicks off opening night on Friday with The Cookout: Black Wine Experience . This event is a late-night wine experience that will feature a cigar and wine pairing, tastings exclusive to Black brands, and roundtable discussions focused on how to improve the issues that Black wine professionals face across the industry. During the Cookout event, brands will have the opportunity to enter their wines in Hue Society's first ever Society Medals wine competition.

. This event is a late-night wine experience that will feature a cigar and wine pairing, tastings exclusive to Black brands, and roundtable discussions focused on how to improve the issues that Black wine professionals face across the industry. During the Cookout event, brands will have the opportunity to enter their wines in Hue Society's first ever Society Medals wine competition. On Saturday night, guests can attend the R.I.C.E "Rising In Community Everyday" wine-pairing event at City Winery in Ponce City Market. This is the festival’s newest event. This wine-pairing event will bring together the wine industry and wine enthusiasts for a cultural experience featuring food, music, and the Black wine experience. Attendees will dine on food and rice dishes from diverse backgrounds and have the opportunity to enjoy the signature Bubble Room featuring premium brands from sparkling wines worldwide. The R.I.C.E experience will also feature renowned culinary chefs Deborah VanTrece and Todd Richards as panelists.

at City Winery in Ponce City Market. This is the festival’s newest event. This wine-pairing event will bring together the wine industry and wine enthusiasts for a cultural experience featuring food, music, and the Black wine experience. Attendees will dine on food and rice dishes from diverse backgrounds and have the opportunity to enjoy the signature Bubble Room featuring premium brands from sparkling wines worldwide. The R.I.C.E experience will also feature renowned culinary chefs Deborah VanTrece and Todd Richards as panelists. On Sunday, guests can attend the Roses & Rosé Awards Brunch . This event celebrates the accomplishments of Black and Brown wine industry professionals. It is the only award experience of its kind. This event will feature celebrity presenters, entertainers, and legendary and emerging wines. Attendees of this third annual awards brunch will dine on a curated menu paired with wines inspired by culinary delicacies from well-known vintners and chefs.

. This event celebrates the accomplishments of Black and Brown wine industry professionals. It is the only award experience of its kind. This event will feature celebrity presenters, entertainers, and legendary and emerging wines. Attendees of this third annual awards brunch will dine on a curated menu paired with wines inspired by culinary delicacies from well-known vintners and chefs. On Sunday, guests can also attend The Rosé Lounge, a vibrant day party presented by Michael Lavelle Wines. During this event, attendees will enjoy rosé from around the world, music from a live DJ, and light bites to eat.

Tickets for Hue Society’s Wine & Culture Fest are on sale ranging from $50 to $250 per person.

