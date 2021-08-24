Atlanta, GA

13 year old student begins classes at Georgia Tech

ORhonde Chapman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AotSM_0baxK5sd00
Georgia Tech

Like any new student, Caleb Anderson has some classes he looks forward to and others he is not as excited about taking.

"Obviously, calculus is painful," said Anderson.

But as a 13-year-old beginning his first semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Caleb is excited for what is ahead, even if his father, Kobi Anderson has to drive him to campus.  

"I'm just going to be his chaperone making sure that he's safe and okay," said Mr. Anderson.

"Slash chauffeur," Caleb quipped.  

"Or his chauffeur as he likes to call me," Anderson smiled.  

The Marietta teenager started out his career at Georgia Tech as a sophomore, after spending the last two years completing his prerequisites in a dual-enrollment program at Chattahoochee Technical College.  He plans to major in aerospace engineering.

"There are really two things that I want to go into," said Caleb.  "First, rocketry, you know space exploration, things like that. I think that's a very interesting prospect and I'd really, really like to go into that and you know, I also want to do commercial aircraft."  

Caleb has always been ahead of his peers.  He qualified for MENSA at the age of three.

Despite her son's intelligence, Caleb's mother, Claire Anderson, said she shares the same concerns as most parents of college students.

"The feeling have you done enough?  I think that's a mom thing that we struggle with," said Mrs. Anderson.  "Have I prepared him enough?  Does he have everything that he needs?  Have I taught him enough to be polite?"

Claire Anderson said she also hopes her son knows it is okay to fail or even to change course.

"It's okay to make mistakes.  Mistakes are proof that you are trying and you know because he might come in and get a bad grade, but for him to know, 'Okay, let's pick myself back up and keep going,'" Mrs. Anderson explained.  "Have I built a safe environment if he says, 'Okay, this is not what I want to do?'"  

For now, though, Caleb remains laser-focused on his goals and does not have plans to let anything slow him down.  

"So in terms of college life, unless it's something that really benefits me like a career experience or whatever, I think I'm going to stay away from that," said Caleb.  

The Andersons said they want Caleb's story to encourage other children to expand their horizons when it comes to the types of careers they want.

"We're hoping that maybe when someone sees another child, a 12-year-old, 13-year-old child, they might see this could be a future aerospace engineer, somebody that can make a difference.  So, trying to change the vision when they see a young, black man.  I think that's why it's important for us and also to inspire other young boys that there is more to life than YouTuber or TikTok or basketball, whatever it is," said Mrs. Anderson.  

That is especially important to Caleb's father, who said he was teased in school for being bright.

"Kids used to call me 'the professor' and you know, they'd kind of make fun of me and everything like that," said Mr. Anderson.  "I remember there was one kid, you know, we called him 'Tank' and he was like a really big guy and he would see me kind of just fritter away some of my opportunities.  And I remember him sitting there and telling me, 'Why would you do this?  You have an opportunity.  You have a great mind--excel and do something for the rest of us, right?'  And it's kind of like the same thing for Caleb, he was given a great gift and he should use it."  

Caleb said he hopes to earn his bachelor's degree and then possibly go to MIT to work on a Ph.D.   

"Hopefully I am here until I'm 18.  They did say it was a five-year program, so maybe 19," Caleb explained.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_5eef0cc1b753c02af9a6678dfe1ea4ba.blob

ORhonde Chapman is a breaking news reporter who has a passion for writing local, national , and world news stories.

Atlanta, GA
241 followers
Loading

More from ORhonde Chapman

Atlanta, GA

West Atlanta grocery store creates positive change in its community

A West Atlanta grocery store is trying to create positive change in its community. It’s apparent The Grocery Spot is not your typical grocery store from the first moment you walk inside.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta hospitals scramble to cope with rapid surge in COVID-19 patients

At Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, 126 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19. Grady's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Jansen says their current ICU numbers are as high as they were during their winter peak last January.Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

Ohio woman allegedly beaten with hammer in front of her kids by former roommate

An Ohio woman was arrested after a road rage incident on Aug. 14 in which she allegedly cut off another woman in traffic before dragging her from her car and beating her with a hammer in front of her twins, police say.Read full story
4 comments
Georgia State

Georgia man killed in hostage standoff

A man who held his wife and children hostage inside their home ended up dead after a standoff that lasted several hours, a Georgia sheriff said. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working to determine whether the man shot himself or was killed by gunfire from law enforcement officers trying to enter the home in Liberty County southwest of Savannah.Read full story
9 comments
Mississippi State

Mississippi orders COVID-19 infected patients to stay home or be faced with a fine or prison

The Mississippi State Department of Health issued an alert on Friday ordering any coronavirus-positive individuals to isolate for at least 10 days or face up to a 5-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $5,000.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

U.S. Capitol Police officer who killed Ashli Babbitt in Jan. 6 riots exonerated

The U.S. Capitol police officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt during the Jan. 6 riots has been exonerated. The exoneration of the officer, whose identity has not been released, was the last step in wrapping up the investigation into the incident.Read full story
5 comments
Georgia State

Recent Georgia COVID-19 surge leads to new local restrictions

Georgia’s surging coronavirus caseload is prompting new local restrictions amid ongoing opposition to mask and vaccine mandates by the governor. The city of Decatur next to Atlanta began requiring masks inside grocery stores, restaurants, and other businesses in the city on Tuesday. Decatur’s ordinance does allow businesses to opt-out of the requirement, but only if they post a sign at each public entrance saying they do not adhere to it.Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Man found along Atlanta railroad tracks now recovering

Family and friends of the man found unconscious on train tracks in the Lindbergh area are happy he is recovering. Atlanta police are still searching for whoever’s responsible for the attack.Read full story

Police say multiple violent incidents occurred in 2 days across metro Atlanta

Police say 4 people were killed and 6 people were injured in separate shootings over the course of two days in metro Atlanta. Police say 27-year-old Mariam Abdulrad was kidnapped from her Chosewood Park around 5 a.m. Friday morning. She was later found shot to death off of Lakewood Ave. Demarcus Brinkley will be charged with her murder and kidnapping, police said.Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

After two recent murders Atlanta looking to rehire retired Officers

After two recent murders which both occurred inside Atlanta parks have citizens have now called for more security. City leaders in Atlanta have been trying to find the best way to respond to the public outcry.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Police searching for ATV rider in deadly hit-and-run

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 to help find an ATV rider who was involved in a deadly hit and run in May. Atlanta police released surveillance video of the man they are looking for as he was gassing up at a gas station in the area.Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Families of 150 missing in Florida condo collapse are seeking answers

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Six days after a condo building outside Miami collapsed, families of the 150 missing people are desperately waiting for answers. The death toll remains at 11, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Tuesday. Levine Cava stated that all of the families have been notified by authorities.Read full story

Warren Buffett Gives $4.1 Billion to Charity as ‘World’s Most Successful Investor’

The world’s seventh-richest person explained how in 2006 he pledged to distribute all of his Berkshire Hathaway shares—more than 99% of his net worth—to philanthropy. With his latest $4.1 billion distribution, he’s already more than halfway there.Read full story

16-Year-Old Entrepreneur Buys Confiscated Storage Units to Help Owners Recover Family Treasures

Many teens search for novel ways to supplement their summer income. After surfing YouTube for ideas, this 16-year-old came up with a plan and is now uplifting people who are down on their luck.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

City of Atlanta unveils 10 feet Statue of Evander Holyfield

ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta put up a statue to honor the boxing legacy of the great Evander Holyfield. The bronze statue stands 10 feet tall and weighs in at 1 ton and 232 pounds outside State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta.Read full story
1 comments

US Honors Irish Woman Whose Weather Forecast Transformed The Course Of WWII

Maureen Flavin Sweeney, 98, received a special US House of Representatives honor for her part in World War II. As a young woman at Blacksod lighthouse in 1944, she forecast an impending storm which changed the timing of the D-Day landings.Read full story

A Role Model inspires boy with Down syndrome to complete a mini triathlon

Heroes come in many different shapes, sizes, and abilities. But they all have the same super ability : To lift the hopes of others. A teen with Down Syndrome completed a mini-triathalon after meeting his role model, Chris Nikic, the first person with Down Syndrome to complete an Ironman triathlon.Read full story
Louisiana State

$50 billion mistakenly deposited into Louisiana family’s account

BATON ROUGE, La. - Darren James and his family shortly felt what it was like to be billionaires after claiming his wife’s bank accidentally deposited $50 billion dollars into her account.Read full story
Newborn, GA

A Newborn baby's face gets cut during an emergency C-section

DENVER - The birth of their baby was supposed to be a joyous occasion for these new parents, but it quickly turned into a devastating situation when the Denver couple's newborn daughter's face was cut during an emergency cesarean section.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy