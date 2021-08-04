Asheboro, NC

Head Over to America’s Roadhouse in Asheboro ─ Great Food and Excellent Service

If you’re looking for a great sit-down meal and you’re in the Asheboro area, may I recommend America’s Roadhouse? Being new to the area, I’ve been trying out some different eateries around here and this place has hit all my must-haves for a great meal out. Here are the top 3 reasons why you should get in your car and go there for dinner ─ like, today!

Great Atmosphere

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RtSdg_0bHiXHzn00
America's Roadhouse,Photo by the author

For that down-home feel in a steakhouse, America’s Roadhouse delivers the atmosphere. From the moment I went in the door, every face was smiling. Staff members, even the ones who weren’t serving me directly, smiled and greeted me. The walls had all these cool nostalgic Americana pictures and all the TVs were set to old-fashioned American TV shows. I don’t know what the movies or shows were but they were the kind where everyone rode a horse and carried a pistol. The ladies all had their hair curled in fashionable styles for the day. There was drama and romance.

It’s easy to sit in an environment and have your meal if the atmosphere feels comfortable. I was filled with a mixture of memories. Those of my grandparents’ favorite TV shows. Memories of various steakhouses I have been to have felt more dark or disconnected. But AR felt different to me. Bright, Friendly. Open but not so open that you felt you were sitting too close to other people.

It seemed, to me, to be a friendly place to bring your family for a nice dinner. Or if you, like me, eat alone often, it certainly passes that test too. I felt welcome there and that’s a big thing when you dine out alone.

Excellent Service

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X3Whf_0bHiXHzn00
America's Roadhouse dining,Photo by the author

I can’t tell you how much I enjoyed the service at America's Roadhouse. Like I said before when I came in everyone greeted me. Not with a whoosh of being bombarded at the door, but a generally friendly welcome that moved from one person to another as I was ushered to my table. Normally, when I go into a restaurant alone, there’s this weird welcome at the door where I feel I have to explain myself as to why I would need a table for one. Not here! I was warmly welcomed and then given a good table.

Each person that interacted was:

  • Knowledgeable and efficient at their job.
  • Friendly and courteous.
  • Gracious and helpful.
  • Seemed to be enjoying their work!

Throughout my visit, I was blown away by the excellent service. For this reason, alone, I am adding this restaurant to my shortlist of favorites in the Asheboro area.

Delicious Food

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44MTZ6_0bHiXHzn00
My meal at America's Roadhouse,Photo by the author

I ordered a combo plate of baby catfish pieces and popcorn shrimp. I’ll be honest, the catfish wasn’t my favorite, but the shrimp and the rest of my food was so delicious! The popcorn shrimp was perfectly fried to a nice golden brown and was simply mouth-wateringly good. The fries were my favorite: crinkle cut. They were hot and pleasantly crunchy with a soft, potatoey inside, just the way I love them.

There were plenty of condiments on the table in nice, clean containers. (No watered-down catsup either!) I also ordered a side salad since I am not a fan of the southern sidekick of coleslaw. My salad was crisp, cool, and very fresh. I had plenty of napkins and refilled drinks when I needed them.

If you’d like to see a menu before you go to America's Roadhouse, you can see the full menu on their website.

I’d give this restaurant a full 5 stars for an excellent meal that was enjoyable to eat in their dining area. And kudos to a great wait staff!

