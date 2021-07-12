Where Are The Newest COVID Hot Spots? Mostly Places With Low Vaccination Rates

Olive Boneflayer

As the weather warmed up this year, coronavirus case numbers plummeted, and life in the U.S. started to feel almost normal. But in recent weeks, that progress has stalled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HyDLN_0auDDbi400
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (As of July 1-7).Graphic by Duy Nguyen/NPR

The vaccination campaign has slowed, and the delta variant is spreading rapidly. And new infections, which had started to plateau about a month ago, are going up slightly nationally.

New, localized hot spots are emerging, especially in stretches of the South, the Midwest, and the West. And, according to an analysis NPR conducted with Johns Hopkins University, those surges are likely driven by pockets of dangerously low vaccination rates.

"I think we should brace ourselves to see case increases, particularly in unvaccinated populations," says Jennifer Nuzzo, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ALxBX_0auDDbi400
Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University (As of July 7).Alyson Hurt/NPR

Cases are rising in many states

The number of people catching the virus has risen in more than half of the states over the past two weeks. And 18 states have greater numbers of new infections now compared with four weeks ago, including Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Missouri, and Oklahoma, where new daily cases have doubled.

"It's an early trend," Nuzzo says. "Unfortunately looking at what's happening in individual states, I do worry we will continue to see national numbers increase."

The number of people getting hospitalized for COVID-19 has also started rising again in nine states, according to Johns Hopkins: Arkansas, Florida, Hawaii, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, Texas, Wisconsin, and Mississippi.

"I expect that more states would join that list in a few weeks as they continue to see case increases," Nuzzo cautions.

Localized outbreaks at the county level

To understand what's driving the small rise in cases at the state and national level, researchers are keeping an eye on county-level trends.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (As of July 1-7).Graphic by Duy Nguyen/NPR.

A federal team including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does a daily ranking of counties' level of COVID-19 risk and identifies those it considers hot spots. These are places where COVID-19 presents a "high burden" to the community, measured in part by a significant rise in cases as well as increases in case positivity rates.

NPR and Johns Hopkins analyzed the current hot spots from the week of July 1 to July 7 to see how many of them have been in bad shape over a longer period. The analysis found that the vast majority of the CDC's hot spot counties from the last seven days have seen increases in new cases compared with one month ago — 104 out of the 136 counties.

This shows that for many of these hot spot counties, the rise in cases "isn't a blip," Nuzzo says. "That means that they're headed in the wrong direction" in those places.

Many of the places with dramatic rises in cases are rural areas or small towns.

For example, Newton County, Mo., has seen a 182% increase in new infections; Nacogdoches County, Texas, has seen a 632% increase. Ottawa County, Okla., has seen infections soar 828%.

Nuzzo points out that for some of the rural hot spots, the increases may be small in terms of total numbers, but that these communities typically have fewer health care resources to treat even a slight rise in COVID-19 cases.

"The ability to save lives is dependent on there being enough resources to offer life-saving medical care," she notes. "We could see people die from their infection that otherwise could have been saved."

NPR analyzed counties included in a federal COVID-19 hospitalization dataset and found that COVID-19 hospital admissions rose modestly in one-quarter of these counties last week compared with two weeks ago. Nearly half of the places where hospitalization increased were in Southern states, with Texas, North Carolina, and Georgia leading. Another quarter of counties that increased were in the Midwest.

Nuzzo says she's worried about a continued trend of "localized surges" around the country.

"Most of the [hot spot] counties are in states that are also reporting state-level increases, but not all are. In fact, we are seeing counties in states that we haven't really been worrying about — California and Washington state, for instance," Nuzzo says.

one of the hot spot counties are also in suburban and even urban areas. For instance, Salt Lake City has had new infections rise over the last month, as has Clark County, Nev., home to Las Vegas, and Contra Costa County, Calif., home to some San Francisco Bay Area suburbs.

The link with low vaccination rates

NPR's analysis with Johns Hopkins illustrates dramatically the impact of vaccination rates on risk for localized outbreaks. Most — 9 in 10 — of the CDC hot spot counties that have seen increasing cases over the last month had lower vaccination rates than the average U.S. county.

Nationally, 47.6% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated as of July 7. Rates in many of the hot spot counties with sustained outbreaks were drastically lower. For instance, Ottawa County in Oklahoma has only vaccinated about 24% of its population. Utah County, Utah, the second-most populous in the state, has about a 32% vaccination rate. The lowest rate in the list of hot spots was Newton County, Mo., at nearly 17%.

While urban and suburban counties tend to have higher vaccination rates than rural ones overall, NPR's analysis found that hot spot counties, even in more urban areas, tend to have lagging vaccination rates. And across all geographic types, hot spot counties had lower vaccination rates. For instance, among all U.S. counties designated as "small urban" areas, the average vaccination rate was 41% nationally, whereas, among the hot spots, it was 33%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xv8lj_0auDDbi400
Hot spot designations: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (As of July 1-7).Graphic by Duy Nguyen/NPR.

Researchers had long feared places with low vaccination rates would end up being at risk for outbreaks, says Dr. David Rubin, director of PolicyLab at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, which has been tracking the pandemic in the United States. And now that pattern is proving true, he says.

You can see this play out vividly in the different parts of Missouri, he notes. For example, St. Louis County in the metro St. Louis area has a vaccination rate of 47% of the total population and is seeing a small increase in new infections of 17% over the last 30 days. In Greene County, home to Springfield, Mo., the vaccination rate is more than 10 points lower and has seen a 275% increase in new cases.

"The emergence of the delta variant is going to mean for those areas with low rates of vaccination that they're very much at risk to see significant increases in transmission, with potentially even exponential growth," he says.

Some regions may fall prey to a scattering of new outbreaks, while others may stay relatively unscathed, Rubin says. For instance, he points to New York and Massachusetts, which have high vaccination rates, and so far, few new infections. "It's like a wall has formed in the upper Northeast with regards to transmission," he says.

But, as Nuzzo notes, localized flare-ups in unvaccinated areas could spread regionally.

"One of the things that we keep forgetting about this pandemic is that something that happens in one state is not isolated from something that will happen in another state," Nuzzo says. "So as long as we keep seeing case increases in any part of the country, it remains a national crisis."

A fall surge is predicted

The troubling rises in cases and hospitalizations are stirring worries that the country may be on the cusp of yet another national surge that could continue into the fall.

Ali Mokdad, a researcher with the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, says the delta variant is a "game-changer" for the group's forecasting models.

"The delta variant has changed all our projections," he says. "It's more likely to be transmitted, makes the vaccines less effective; previous infections are not protective. We will see a rise in cases."

And that rise is likely to occur in the summer instead of the fall, as the group had previously projected. That's in line with forecasts from a group of modelers organized by the CDC.

Deaths could start going up again too, by mid-August, Mokdad says. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projects that deaths could rise from their current rate of around 200 a day to up over 1,000 by fall.

And the burden of the pandemic, Mokdad predicts, will not be evenly shared.

"We're going to see a divide in the country," he says. Places that have high vaccination rates may still see small surges, he says, but "it will be much worse in these locations with low vaccination coverage."

Things may worsen in the fall, in part because that's when more people will be heading indoors as a result of cold weather.

No one is predicting things will get anywhere close to as bad as last winter. But researchers emphasize that any increase in deaths is a travesty, given that COVID-19 has essentially become a preventable disease.

Mokdad notes that among recent COVID-19 deaths, "the majority, 97[%] to 99% of the deaths, are among people who are not vaccinated."

"It's so sad for me on a daily basis to look at the number of deaths in the United States, knowing that these mortalities could have been prevented. No one — no one — should die from COVID19 while we have an effective vaccine."

Researchers are hoping these early hot spots will be a wake-up call to communities with lower vaccination rates.

"They should be heeding the warning that's coming out of Missouri and Arkansas and recognizing that they need to boost their vaccination rates," says Rubin of PolicyLab at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Nuzzo agrees. "There's a lot more that we can do to stop the spread of this virus and to prevent people from being hospitalized or dying from it," she says.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_aa3095c92961a7b13d21fba9b36f79e4.blob

Aspiring Writer.

California State
605 followers
Loading

More from Olive Boneflayer

San Francisco, CA

Top 8 Most Dangerous Places In San Francisco After Dark

Have you really wondered where in San Francisco would be the most dangerous after dark?Based on the statistical data, we spotlight the locations with the greatest crime rates in this article.Read full story
58 comments
Chicago, IL

Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Chicago, IL

Chicago is one of America's most cherished and culturally important regions. Unfortunately, it is also one of the most hazardous cities in which to reside. Traveling the streets of Chicago may be difficult, particularly if you are a guest or have recently relocated.Read full story
93 comments

3 women go on road trip together after discovering that they were dating the same man

Three ladies recently turned lemons into lemonade upon discovering they were seeing the same guy. Seven months ago, Abi Roberts, Bekah King, and Morgan Tabor discovered that the person they were dating was not only three-timing them but also six-timing them – dating six different women at a time.Read full story
4 comments
Washington, DC

The 7 most dangerous places In Washington, DC after dark

Washington, DC has a horrible image of being a dangerous city. Washington is among the highest crime rates in America, with a crime rate of 60 per thousand people, according to NeighborhoodScout.com. One in every 17 people will become a victim of either physical or property crime.Read full story
77 comments

The US reports 1st case of this dangerous virus after decades

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, as well as provincial health experts in Dallas, have announced that they are monitoring a case of monkeypox, a rare virus, in a Nigerian traveler.Read full story
Sacramento, CA

5 best outdoor activities to do in Sacramento, CA

Recreational activities in Sacramento can be extremely soothing and revitalizing. Choose between these five hobbies to refill your battery if you're searching for a physical distancing activity to take a time to relax or spend more time with family that's not in the house but still secure.Read full story
Markleeville, CA

The Tamarack Fire now threatens Northern California community after two-week-old blaze exploded Friday

A nearly two-week-old wildfire in Alpine County grew in size and intensity Friday evening, speeding to the outskirts of Markleeville, the county seat, and forcing the evacuation of hundreds of residents and visitors.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

LA's Oil Rigs Are Affecting Residents' Health

When California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a goal to phase out oil drilling statewide by 2045, he focused on its impact on climate change. But oil drilling is also a health problem, particularly in Los Angeles, where thousands of oil wells still dot the city.Read full story

Will COVID-19 Vaccines Work if I Have a Weak Immune System?

Will COVID-19 vaccines work if I have a weak immune system?. Probably not as well as they do in healthy people, but the shots should offer some protection. It’s why vaccinations are still recommended for people with immune systems weakened by disease or certain medications. It’s also important that your family, friends, and caregivers get vaccinated, which will make it far less likely that they pass on the virus.Read full story
1 comments

U.S. Inflation Rises to 5.4% in June, the Highest Rate Since 2008

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), consumer prices in the U.S. stood at 5.4% in June year-on-year, the highest since 2008 and 0,4% above that of May. Excluding fresh food prices and energy prices, the index gained 0.9% this month, compared to 0.7% the month previous.Read full story

U.S. Drug Overdose Deaths Rise 30% to Record During Pandemic

A full syringe, empty syringe and spoon sit on the roof of the car in which a man in his 20's overdosed on an opioid.REUTERS/Brian Snyder. A record number of people in the U.S. died of drug overdoses last year as pandemic lockdowns made getting treatment difficult and dealers laced more drugs with a powerful synthetic opioid, according to data released on Wednesday and health officials.Read full story
2 comments
California State

Pesticide caused children’s brain damage, California lawsuits say

California Pesticide Lawsuits.The Associated Press. Lawsuits filed Monday in California seek potential class-action damages from Dow Chemical and its successor company over a widely used bug killer linked to brain damage in children.Read full story

15 natural ways to lower your blood pressure

High blood pressure is a dangerous condition that can damage your heart. It affects one in three people in the US and 1 billion people worldwide. If left uncontrolled, high blood pressure raises your risk of heart disease and stroke.Read full story

On TikTok, audio gives new virality to misinformation

The Institute for Strategic Dialogue analyzed 124 TikTok videos featuring vaccine misinformation that garnered more than 20 million views and 2 million likes, comments and shares.Read full story

After its recent crazy highs, where is Bitcoin headed next?

Bitcoin has had a rough time in the past couple of months after hitting a record high, that much is well-known. The largest cryptocurrency has been stuck in a range between about $30,000 and $40,000 for weeks after reaching its all-time high near $65,000, which means chart watchers are scanning the data for signs as to where it could head next. The second-biggest crypto Ether, which topped out near $4,400 in mid-May, has been trading in the $2,100 area.Read full story
California State

17-million-gallon sewage spill closes miles of beaches in California

LOS ANGELES — Several Los Angeles-area beaches were closed Monday to swimmers and surfers after 17 million gallons of sewage spilled into Santa Monica Bay from a treatment plant.Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

In visit to Philadelphia, Biden pushing for stalled voting rights law

Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden, under pressure from civil rights leaders, travels to Philadelphia on Tuesday to issue a strong appeal for sweeping voting rights legislation that is stalled in Congress due largely to Republican opposition.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Seattle woman, 'humiliated' by flight attendant over dirty diaper, says she was told she was on no-fly list

A Seattle woman said a flight attendant humiliated her mid-flight for trying to dispose of her daughter's dirty diaper in a bathroom garbage bin and later told her that she had been placed on a no-fly list for creating a biohazard.Read full story
1 comments
California State

Gov. Newsom asks Californians to cut water use, expands emergency as drought worsens

Dry land that is normally under water on the banks of Lake Oroville, the second-largest reservoir in California, on June 16.Aude Guerrucci/Reuters. California Gov. Gavin Newsom called on residents Thursday to voluntarily cut back on their water consumption by 15 percent as the state dives further into drought and temperatures continue to soar past seasonal averages.Read full story

Dentists say teeth grinding is surging during COVID-19 pandemic

With the pandemic causing uncertainty, isolation, and disruptions in routine, research has continued to show increases in far-reaching physical and mental health problems -- and now, dentists are noting that teeth grinding and jaw clenching, known as bruxism, also seem to be on the rise.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy