Top Weekday Eats in Downtown Honolulu: Baker Dudes & JoJo's Kitchen

Working downtown definitely has its drawbacks between the crowds and traffic, but two small, local spots are the perfect pick-me-up to ease that rocky commute with some of the freshest pastries and tastiest lunches in town. Baker Dudes and JoJo's Kitchen are mere steps away from each other and have you covered when it comes to savoring some terrific eats in Honolulu.

Baker Dudes is a small bakery located on Alakea St, a quick walk from Iolani Palace and Ali'iolani Hale. Their pastries are reminiscent of some bakeries we have visited in France, while their Coconut Sweet Bread combines flavors and textures similar to those of Amish country.

The croissant texture featured in their Kouign-Amann is so light, buttery, and flaky yet the outer ridge is glazed with a crisp, sugary crust that snaps back with each pillowy bite. Their bread offerings vary greatly however on this trip, we sampled the Coconut Sweet Bread whose upper crust possesses a glaze similar to a challah bread, while the interior possesses a slight hint of coconut flavor and a hearty, airy texture reminiscent of Lancaster Amish market's cream-based bread. The macadamia nut topped sticky buns give every ounce of chewy, sticky, doughy, caramelly goodness with the perfect crunch thrown in for good measure.

The show stopper for our family was by far the peanut butter cookies the size of your head! I've never indulged in a cookie of this proportion that maintained its chewy texture, full peanut butter flavor while having a slightly taught exterior with a small crumble. These delicacies are only a small indication of their product selection, as they also produce a wide variety of savory bread, focaccias, and even more pastries. If you are not in town during the week, don't fret because Baker Dudes appears at several Farmer's Markets around the island as well.

JoJo's Kitchen is a 30-second walk around the corner from Baker Dudes, on Merchant St. They are open Mon-Fri 11:00 am-3:00 pm, serving up a globally-infused menu with some of the freshest ingredients on island. Besides the adorable outside cafe-style seating, they offer indoor seating as well combining both a Mediterranean and island motif.

The menu offers a wide variety of selections from several different culinary regions. From the Greek Gyro to the Indian Tikka Masala to the Thai Curry, Chef Jo Anne Washburn gives you an authentic taste of each country's famous dishes with her own little twist. Her menu incorporates bowls, wraps, salads, and hot boxes ranging from Tex-Mex Burritos to Beef Bourguignon.

The two dishes we experienced were the Tikka Masala and the Thai Chicken Curry. The standout features in both dishes are the fresh ingredients which complement both styles of cuisine. The Tikka Masala had the potent Indian curry while still enveloping the tomato and cream base along with the slight hints of cumin and turmeric. The chicken was seared to maintain its texture in the sauce and the garbanzo beans and peas and peppers completed the dish.

The Thai Curry was composed of a coconut milk base combined with rectangular prisms of ginger, lightly seared squash, and slivers of sauteed chicken. This dish was hearty, filling, flavorful, with a multitude of textures that served as the perfect Thai comfort food with two scoops of rice and fresh slices of cucumber. Chef's attention to detail in presentation and warm aloha spirit will keep us going back for sure.

To plan your visit, see below.

Baker Dudes

808-346-1697

923 Alakea St

Honolulu, HI 96813

https://www.instagram.com/bakerdudes/

JoJo's Kitchen

808-585-8212

212 Merchant St

Honolulu, HI 96813

https://www.instagram.com/jojoskitchen808/

