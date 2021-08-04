Aiea, HI

New "Tea Spot" in Aiea: Smoothies, Boba Tea, and Souffle Pancakes

Ohanaeatz

Boba is all the rage, especially in the islands of Hawai'i, and one new spot is bringing their A-game when it comes to providing you with both a sip and a bite!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qZQUg_0bH6C6VJ00
Mango Fruit Tea w/ BobaGina Ermilio-Na Ohanaeatz

Tea Spot has just opened its doors in the Waimalu Shopping Center this week in Aiea, steps away from some local favorites including Kapiolani Coffee Shop and Nagoya Bakery. Their interior is neat and modern and includes five tables with seating for around 20 guests. They have a vast menu including smoothies, milk teas, fruit teas, and feature their take on souffle pancakes. Their prices for boba tea average $6 however their toppings include not only boba, but also fresh fruit, oreo, azuki, cheese cap, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G8Fzh_0bH6C6VJ00
Interior Counter & Seating AreaGina Ermilio-Na Ohanaeatz

Their signature menu item is their Souffle Puff Pancake. The original pancake is topped with fresh fruit, while their other options include brown sugar boba, oreo, strawberry, and cream cheese.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hnKnc_0bH6C6VJ00
MenuGina Ermilio-Na Ohanaeatz

Our sugary indulgences for the day comprised both a fruit tea and an order of the cream cheese souffle pancake.

The tea we chose was selected from Tea Spot's fruit tea portion on their menu. We decided to sample the mango tea and also add traditional boba. We were very surprised at the intensity of the mango flavor while not being overwhelmed by sweetness. The boba was chewy and plentiful and provided an even balance to the quantity of fruit tea incorporated in the drink. Overall, the nectar of the mango and the dexterity of the boba held up well and would be a dessert drink we would choose again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DKwv9_0bH6C6VJ00
Mango Fruit Tea w/ BobaGina Ermilio-Na Ohanaeatz

Souffle pancakes are a favorite menu item in our family and Tea Spot brought us a dish that matched in flavor and quality to other souffle pancakes we have experienced on island. The pancakes take approximately ten minutes to prepare and they are well worth the wait and the $12 price tag. The buttery flavor combined with the airy, yet slightly chewy texture intensifies the meltaway experience with each bite. The cream cheese, syrupy concoction coated the exterior of each pancake and provided the sweet, yet slightly sour after taste which offset the sugary flavor of the pancake itself. The multi-colored mini marshmallows, sprinkles, and corn flakes topped this confection while providing an extra sugary kick to the tangy, slightly salty cream cheese. The flavor, texture, and toppings made for an indulgent treat suitable for any dessert fan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02u1xd_0bH6C6VJ00
Cream Cheese Souffle PancakeGina Ermilio-Na Ohanaeatz

The service was attentive and kind and their attention to detail and cleanliness was much appreciated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Tmqd_0bH6C6VJ00
Artwork InsideGina Ermilio-Na Ohanaeatz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jmb4U_0bH6C6VJ00
Cream Cheese Souffle Pancake-InteriorGina Ermilio-Na Ohanaeatz

For hours of operation and location, see below:

Tea Spot: https://www.instagram.com/_tea.spot/

98-2080 Kamehameha Hwy Ste 104

Aiea, HI 96701

808-888-0366

7 days/week 10am-8pm

