5 Pet-Friendly Hotels for the Eco-Conscious Traveler

Traveling with your pet? Check out these hotels.

Planning a holiday with your dog or cat? Check out these five green and pet-friendly hotels near NYC that successfully cater to the needs of people, pooches, and the planet.

1. Seaport Boston | Boston, MA | seaportboston.com | 1 Seaport Lane | 800.440.3318
Located in the old Wool District of the early 1900s, this hotel comes with great dog walks along the Boston Harbor and a serious commitment to sustainability. You might not always be able to see the effort, but you know it’s there: annually recycling 201 tons of material, purchasing a year’s worth of renewable energy credits, offering complimentary parking to guests with “green” cars—plus the Seaport boast’s the first hotel charging station in Boston. After checking in with your pooch, who will receive a free toy and warm welcome, make a reservation at on-site restaurant Aura, a participant in Boston Restaurant Week and a delicious eco option for dining out. Executive Chef Richard Rayment sources herbs, edible flowers, sages, mints, peppers and more from the plaza level garden and keeps close ties with many local farms like Volante in Needham in order to maintain a seasonal menu with locally grown ingredients.

How to get there: Consult oM’s guide to renting Hybrids in NYC. Once in Boston, you can travel freely with your pet as the T does allow dogs on board. The Silver Line T station is located adjacent to the hotel.

2. Hotel Palomar | Philadelphia, PA | hotelpalomar-philadelphia.com | 117 South 17th St. | 888.725.1778
In the heart of City Center near Rittenhouse Square, this Kimpton property offers guests not only a prime location, wine hours, and a pet-friendly policy, but a LEED Gold Certification too. The hotel’s Very Important Pet plan embraces furry (and feathery!) overnighters for free and even provides them with a dog bed, food and water bowls, poop bags, a dog leash and caregiver services upon request. No two Kimpton chains look alike and their message, “Changing the world one hotel at a time,” is sure to deliver a satisfying night’s sleep.
How to get there: Amtrak doesn’t allow non-service pets on board, so you will need to take New Jersey Transit (small pets in carriers are allowed) to Trenton, and change to SEPTA, which will bring you to Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station. From there, it is a $6 cab ride to the Palomar.

3. Hilton Convention Center | Baltimore, MD | hilton.com | 401 West Pratt St. | 443.573.8700
What this hotel lacks in an aesthetically pleasing facade it makes up for with a 32,000-square-foot living green roof—the largest in the city. Stretching beyond the size of the Baltimore Ravens football field, the roof is a haven for birds and other wildlife, while also creating greater energy efficiency. For a $50 nonrefundable fee, pets up to 75 pounds are welcome at the Hilton and are offered beds and bowls. The public patio just off the hotel lounge does look out at Camden Yards, but baseball fans may want to book the 10-acre south-side suites, which have a private terrace and winning views of Oriole Park. For ideas on things to do with your pet, visit baltimore.org/pets. The Dogwood and Woodberry Kitchen are two superb (and sustainable) food spots worth visiting.
How to get there: Consult oM’s Transportation Guide to Baltimore and oM’s guide to renting Hybrids in NYC. The hotel is near Camden Station. Small pets confined to carriers are permitted on Maryland Transit trains

4. Inn by the Sea | Cape Elizabeth, ME. | innbythesea.com | 40 Bowery Beach Road | 800.888.4287
This seaside oasis represents everything that’s good about an eco-conscious hotel. And the fact that it loves four-legged creatures makes it all more worth the trip north to this quiet coast in Maine. Rauni Kew, public relations and green programs director (and sometimes sustainable tourism lecturer), has made the inn’s motto “Preserve, Protect and Inspire” a passion not a job. Up here, right on Crescent Beach, guests can bond with their brood and the environment, and leave with a greater appreciation for the pristine ecosystem. (Don’t miss an opportunity to accompany Chef Mitchell Kaldrovich on his ingredient scavenger hunt.) Consider booking the Incredible Pets Package (from $303) that includes items like a personalized LL Bean dog bed, a 30-minute in-room doggie massage, and a Maine-made toy. Or the Maine Mud Package (from $355), which offers garden or spa suite accommodations, mudslide cocktails, and two pairs of LL Bean Signature boots.

How to get there: Consult oM’s Boston Transportation Guide and oM’s guide to renting Hybrids in NYC. The Amtrak Downeaster runs from Boston’s South Station to Portland (2 hours, $24 each way). From the train station in Portland, a cab into Cape Elizabeth’s town takes approximately 30 minutes and costs around $305.

5. Hotel Madra | Washington D.C. | hotelmadera.com | 1310 New Hampshire Ave., N.W. | 202.296.7600
This Dupont Circle-based Kimpton hotel opens its eco doors to pets under 200 pounds free of charge. Tail waggers will receive treats, feeding bowls, a mat, bottled water, a bed, and pick-up bags. Owners will be provided with a list of local area pet services and nearby dog-friendly parks. Recycling 60% of its waste, using only environmental cleaning products and energy efficient light bulbs, in-room Aveda products, and serving organic and fair trade coffee are just a few of the hotel’s green initiatives. If you must drive, hybrid car parking is free.

How to get there: Consult oM’s Public transportation Guide to DC and oM’s guide to renting Hybrids in NYC. Small dogs in carriers are allowed on Washington Metropolitan Area Transportation Authority buses and trains.

offMetro is a travel resource for city dwellers who want to get out of town–car-optional.

